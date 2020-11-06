We come from the future
Fakes

That Viral Video of CNN Hiding Its Pornhub Tab Is Completely Fake

mattnovak
Matt Novak
Filed to:cnn
cnn2020 electionfakesfakewolf blitzerpornhubviral videostwittersocial media
Screenshot from a fake viral video of CNN that was widely distributed on Twitter.
Screenshot from a fake viral video of CNN that was widely distributed on Twitter.
Screenshot: Twitter

Have you seen that viral video of CNN host John King sheepishly hiding a Pornhub tab while announcing election results? The video has been seen by over 6.5 million people as of Friday morning. But it’s completely fake.

Many people on Twitter noticed it was fake long before the original video was spotted by a Twitter user just a few hours ago. The logo floats around considerably and was clearly added after the fact.

But in case you really need evidence that this is a joke, you can see the original CNN video below.

It’s still not entirely clear what little pop-up King was making disappear on screen while he and Wolf Blitzer were delivering presidential election results yesterday. It looks like it could be handwriting of some numbers, but we’re not actually sure.

Screenshot from a video of CNN distributed on Twitter
Screenshot from a video of CNN distributed on Twitter
Screenshot: Twitter
But one thing’s for certain: It’s not Pornhub. And as long as CNN never again invites ol’ Jeffy Toobin on, the network is probably safe.

Matt Novak

Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog

