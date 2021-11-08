Floods, wildfires, sea level rise, and more are all clear-cut examples of the climate crisis. But there are other impacts, including ones you might never expect. Strange ones. Real headscratchers.



These impacts are far from oddities, though. They point instead to the endless reach of our changing climate. Nothing, it seems, is immune from the great human experiment to fill the atmosphere with greenhouse gases in the service of economic growth. Beyond that, these studies also show the manifold ways that the world is connected. Polar ice keeps tectonic plates drifting a certain way. Melt it, and subtle but detectable shifts occur. Groundwater keeps the poles in place. Use too much of it due to extreme drought, and things begin to drift.

Some are just plain bizarre. Bigger crabs is one that’s certainly stuck with me. Come take a tour of the climate change freakshow—and learn why these impacts are no laughing matter.