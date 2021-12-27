The Best: Old

Your mileage may vary when it comes to M. Night Shyamalan’s oeuvre so maybe you skipped this one. You shouldn’t have: it’s one of the director’s most frightening films to date. You got the general idea of Old through the trailers—there’s a beach that somehow makes you age rapidly—but nothing can prepare you for how that actually works in practice. The story was based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, and there’s no real twist to be had here, just discoveries as you remain riveted as to how or why this is all happening. Step by step, minute by minute, you’re never sure what horror awaits the main family of this story or the other unfortunate souls on that horrific yet beautiful beach—you just know it’s going to be bad. And that’s what makes it so great.

