When Ahsoka Tano appeared on The Mandalorian, fans went nuts. When it was announced the Jedi Apprentice to Anakin Skywalker was getting her own show, they got even more excited. And now that show is gearing up for production and is continuing to add to its awesome cast.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Mary Elizabeth Winstead, star of Birds of Prey, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and 10 Cloverfield Lane is joining the cast of the show. There’s no word on whom she is playing but she’ll star opposite Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, Hayden Christensen as some form of Anakin Skywalker, as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is rumored to be playing Sabine Wren.

Dave Filoni is writing the show and it’s once again executive produced by he and Jon Favreau. Filoni, of course, co-created Ahsoka with George Lucas for The Clone Wars and has since followed through with her story in Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian. Production is scheduled to being in the next few months.

At this point we’d usually speculate on who Winstead is playing but in this case, it’s almost pointless. Sure, maybe she could be some character we already know like a Hera Syndulla. But she’s so versatile and talented an actress, you honestly can’t even be sure she’s a hero or a villain. We’ve seen her do both, and sometimes in the same role (Go watch Sky High for some early, underrated Winstead). If she show does deal with Grand Admiral Thrawn as we expect, she could be one of his top officers in the Empire. Some kind of Inquisitor perhaps. Truly, it could be anything, and that’s why her addition to the cast is so excellent.

The bad part abou t this is we won’t get to see her in action for sometime . While you’d imagine info about the show and her casting might be made public during Star Wars Celebration in May, Andor, Obi Wan Kenobi, and season three of The Mandalorian are all likely to be released before Ahsoka. So it’s going to be a long wait to see how the Jedi continue in a post Return of the Jedi, pre Force Awakens world.

