The Apple M1 Is Coming to the Mac Mini

The Mac Mini is getting a massive update just two years after the last one. Featuring an air-cooled M1 processor Apple promises this is the fastest Mac Mini, and because it’s a Mac Mini it should be the cheapest Mac overall, as well.



Apple claims its 8-core M1 is up to three times faster than the 8th-Gen Intel quad-core processor found in the current Mac Mini. Which... well yes one would hope it’s faster than that ancient processor.

Apple also claims it’s up to 8 times faster than other competitors.

Around back, it has two USB-C ports that support both USB 4 and Thunderbolt, an HDMI 2.0 port that should support 4K at 60 Hz, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports. Which is more than any Apple laptop can claim currently.



But the biggest surprise of the Mac Mini might be the price. At just $700 it’s now the cheapest Mac computer you can get running macOS. It’s available for pre-order starting today and will ship next week.