We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Apple

The Apple M1 Is Coming to the Mac Mini

alexcranz
Alex Cranz
Filed to:Apple Silicon Event 2020
Apple Silicon Event 2020mac mini
5
Save
Illustration for article titled The Apple M1 Is Coming to the Mac Mini
Image: Apple

The Mac Mini is getting a massive update just two years after the last one. Featuring an air-cooled M1 processor Apple promises this is the fastest Mac Mini, and because it’s a Mac Mini it should be the cheapest Mac overall, as well.

Advertisement

Apple claims its 8-core M1 is up to three times faster than the 8th-Gen Intel quad-core processor found in the current Mac Mini. Which... well yes one would hope it’s faster than that ancient processor.

Apple also claims it’s up to 8 times faster than other competitors.

undefined
Screenshot: Apple
Advertisement

Around back, it has two USB-C ports that support both USB 4 and Thunderbolt, an HDMI 2.0 port that should support 4K at 60 Hz, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports. Which is more than any Apple laptop can claim currently.

But the biggest surprise of the Mac Mini might be the price. At just $700 it’s now the cheapest Mac computer you can get running macOS. It’s available for pre-order starting today and will ship next week.

G/O Media may get a commission
Free Glasses With Contact Lens Purchase
Free Glasses With Contact Lens Purchase
Use the promo code FREE-GLASSES
Alex Cranz

Senior Consumer Tech Editor. Trained her dog to do fist bumps. Once wrote for Lifetime. Tips encouraged via Secure Drop, Proton Mail, or DM for Signal.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Steve Bannon Caught Running a Network of Misinformation Pages on Facebook

A Dark Matter Detector Based on a Wind Chime Seems Just Weird Enough to Work

The Climate Test That Will Tell the World If Biden Is Serious About Change

Arctic Researchers Are Racing Against Time to Retrieve Acoustic Devices on the Seafloor

DISCUSSION

apocalypse-cow
Apocalypse Cow

So just speccing a mini out right now — only two things you can customize: RAM and SSD. Ram only goes up to 16GB of “unified memory” so I’m assuming no more slots, it’s all on the chip? Too bad no 32GB option. SSDs go to 2TB.

16GB, 1TB SSD prices to $1,299 ...

I was gonna pull the trigger, but I might have to think about this ...