The Best Anti-Amazon Deals To Shop From

Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2.0 today and tomorrow (October 10 and 11). They’re calling it Prime Big Deal Days, and are offering a number of pretty good deals.



Other retailers always compete against that with their own deals for the same days. So, if you’re Anti-Prime, this is a good opportunity to save some bucks while making sure you’re not giving in to buying on Amazon.

Advertisement

We have rounded up some of the best deals available at the moment, and will update this list as the deals change.

Advertisement

Read more: Live: Best Deals from October’s Amazon Prime Day

Audio

JBL Clip 4 ($45, regularly $80)

Made for music on the go, the JBL Clip 4 is a rugged Bluetooth speaker. Its carabiner allows it to hook to literally anything, and with a ten hour battery life, you don’t have to worry about it giving up on you.

Advertisement

See it at Target

Fitness

ProForm Smart Power 10.0 Exercise Bike ($400, regularly $1,000)

This is probably one of the best deals you can snag at the moment. Originally selling for $1,000, the ProForm Smart Power bike is on sale for just $400 for the next two days. The best part is that you also get a pair of 3-pound dumbbells with the bike as well as a 30-day free subscription to the iFit workout app.

Advertisement

See it at BestBuy

Tablets

Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB 9th Generation ($250, regularly $330)

With a regular price of $330, the 2021 Apple iPad available at a discounted price of $250. This is the 9th-gen 64gGB model with a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display and the A13 Bionic chip.

Advertisement

See it at Walmart

Smart Home

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen ($60, regularly $100)

Available for almost half the original price, the Google Nest is a quite decent investment as well. Think of it as a smart home display with Google Assistant integrated. You can use it to make dinner while you watch your favorite shows on Netflix or play music.

Advertisement

See it at Walmart

Television

Samsung 65” Class Q90T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV ($900, regularly $2,700)

A $2,700 TV available for $900 is an insanely good deal, even if this specific model is just a little outdated. The fact that you’re getting a 65-inch QLED for under $1,000 is great.

Advertisement

See it at Walmart

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing New Horizons Bundle (Full Game Download Included) ($200, regularly $260)

You’re getting an embellished Turquoise Switch Lite and a copy of New Horizons for $200. This is a holiday season special deal that Nintendo recently released but you can get early access to it if you buy it within the next two days.

Advertisement

See it at Walmart