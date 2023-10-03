Everything You Need to Know About Amazon’s Next Prime Day in October

Following a successful debut last year, we’re getting a second Prime Day from Amazon this year as well. Amazon is referring to this second event as the Prime Big Deal Days and it will run from 3 a.m EST on Tuesday October 10 through 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday October 11. The first, bigger, Prime Day sale ran from July 11-12 and raked in a reported $12.7 billion in sales.



From what we know about the event so far, you can expect discounts on categories such as beauty, tech, fashion, and kitchen and on brands such as Sony, Dyson, SharkNinja, iRobot, and Peloton.

In order to benefit from this pre-holiday-season deals event, you’d need to be a Prime member though. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign yourself up for one for $14.99 a month or $139 a year. You can also use the free 30-day trial to shop during these two days. Additionally, college students get to enjoy Prime benefits for $7.49 a month and qualifying government assistance recipients pay only $6.99 per month. All of these discounted memberships make a Prime account worth looking into, especially if you think you’ll make use of the free shipping and Prime Video catalog the rest of the year.

A few other things to keep an eye out for are invite-only deals, which you’ll have to sign up for and personalized deal alerts, based on your Amazon browsing history. These can be helpful, or intrusive, depending on your tolerance for behavioral tracking.

You can also use Alexa to track your deals. The smart assistant can update you on available deals on items that you’ve viewed, searched for, or saved up to 24 hours in advance. You can also ask it to remind you when the deal is live or make a purchase for you.

Prime Big Deal Days will take place in 19 countries around the world. They will start on October 10 for Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. And Japan can take advantage of it later during the month.

Admittedly, the October Prime Day hasn’t gotten as much hype as the first one did. Because it’s too close to days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s good reason to believe people want to save their bucks, expecting bigger and better deals in late November.