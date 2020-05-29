The Best Pair of Workout Earbuds Now Comes in Actual Fun Colors

The new Glacier Blue Powerbeats Pro are as pale as their name suggests. Photo : Caitlin McGarry ( Gizmodo )

I don’t know about you, but I’m over workout earbuds that only come in dark, boring colors. The options usually range from black to grey—occasionally navy, if you’re feeling spicy. Apple-owned Beats is now giving those of us who want more color a few more shades to choose from in its Powerbeats Pro lineup, making some of the best workout earbuds stand out even more.



The $250 Powerbeats Pro now comes in bright red, baby blue, lemon yellow, and rose pink. They’re cute! They’re fun! They are a burst of color in an increasingly dark, shitty world! I tried out the blue pair (technically called Glacier Blue), which is actually incredibly light—not the sky blue I was expecting. The red is the way to go for a bolder look.

Aside from the fresh look, the new lineup has every feature we loved about the original Pros—comfortable fit with additional stability thanks to the ear hooks, more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, killer sound, and seamless iPhone integration. I prefer these to Apple’s own AirPods Pro, which lack ear hooks and don’t fit me as well as the Powerbeats do.

But the Powerbeats are expensive. A slightly cheaper option I love just as much is Jabra’s $200 Elite Active 75t. Like other workout earbuds, the Jabras have zero style. If you’re gonna lean into the distinctive ear hook design, might as well go bold with a bright color. In this apocalyptic timeline, I’m looking for reasons to smile. Today, a pair of blue earbuds is doing it for me.

The new colors will be available at Apple.com on June 9.