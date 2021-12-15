The Walking Dead Settlement

When someone settles a lawsuit, it often feels like they did so because the outcome of a trial could have been much worse. So when AMC settled with Walking Dead producer Frank Darabont for $200 million in payments that he’s owed for helping create the hit zombie show, you couldn’t help but think it should have been much worse. If AMC was willing to give up $200 million to bury its mistakes, how much did it really owe? And if the company did that to Darabont, was he the only one? Not a good look at all.



