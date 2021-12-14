Yelena Belova

A huge factor in Yelena Belova’s explosion into the larger pop culture lexicon this year is squarely on the shoulders of actor Florence Pugh. Sure, the character was based on the one from Marvel’s comics, but Pugh—who we already loved thanks in no small part to Midsommar—just knocked her Black Widow performance out of the park and quite rightly stole the show. Yelena’s interactions with Natasha were still squarely in the teasing-younger-sister realm despite them not having seen each other for years and the humor gleaned from that was absolutely priceless. (Nothing like discussing the value of pockets during a life or death situation, am I right?) As an added bonus, Yelena graced us with a 2021 appearance beyond Black Widow, thanks to the Disney+ series Hawkeye.



