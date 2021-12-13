Kolchak: The Night Stalker

October’s long-awaited arrival of Kolchak: The Night Stalker on Blu-ray means there’s no better time than right now to bury yourself in the quirky 1970s series about a Chicago reporter (Darrin McGavin) who always finds himself caught in the middle of crime stories with weird supernatural undertones. An influence on The X-Files, which not coincidentally welcomed McGavin as a guest star more than once, the 20-episode series followed the intrepid, seersucker suit-wearing journalist as he faced monsters (zombies, aliens, werewolves, and so many more) week after week, as well as his gruff, highly skeptical boss and the even gruffer, even more skeptical local police force. Also enthusiastically recommended: the two TV movies that serve as a prequel to the series. - Cheryl Eddy



