We knew it was in the works, and now it’s confirmed: Amazon Studios’ subversive superhero hit The Boys will be getting its (perhaps inevitable, given the towering popularity of The Boys) first spin-off. It’ll take place in a college setting and star Jaz Sinclair of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, among others.



This news comes straight from Amazon, which gives us a little bit more information about the plot as well as some casting news—although no character names, alas:

“Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys. Jaz Sinclair , Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips will portray young superheroes, with additional cast to be announced.”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are the showrunners (yes, these are different names than when the show was first announced; no explanation was given for the switch ) and are also among the list of executive producers, along with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. He had a rather descriptive quote to give more details about the new series, as well as drop some unexpected but not unappreciated references. “ Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” Kripke said. “ Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Included in the Amazon press release was a note that The Boys’ third season has wrapped, though a premiere date has yet to be announced. Are you excited for this new series, and for the world of The Boys—based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson— to expand ? What characters do you hope to see? Tell us in the comments!

