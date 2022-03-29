Death isn’t the end in the world of Dual. At least, not for the loved ones of the deceased. In the world of Dual, a person who knows their time is coming can commission a clone of themselves—s omeone to continue their life beyond death . But, on occasion, if the original doesn’t die, there’s only one way to settle it: a duel to the death on national television.

That’s the premise of Dual, the new movie by Riley Sterns (The Art of Self-Defense). Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan plays two roles, as the original and clone, and Westworld and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is the man who trains the origin al woman for her clone battle . It’ll be released April 15 in theaters and here’s the first trailer, courtesy of Collider.

As you can tell from the trailer, there’s a a lot going on here. There’s plenty of awkward humor to be found in the situation as well as a fair amount of action and world-building as we learn the how s and why s of this whole cloning and duel situation. However, what really makes Dual stand out is the performance of Karen Gillan. In each role, she presents a character that has so many layers, at times you go back and forth between which one you want to see carry on. Plus, the interactions between them are just really sinister and weird. She makes a movie that’s already interesting, even better.

In the trailer you also saw Divergent star Theo James and while he has a small, important role in the film, don’t expect him to play too much into the plot. If you’d like to read more, we reviewed Dual when it premiered at Sundance earlier this year. If not, be sure to keep an eye out for the film when it’s released in theaters April 15.



