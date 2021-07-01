The 'Final' Evangelion Movie Is Finally Coming to the West Next Month

Sayonara, subete no Evangelion. Screenshot : Amazon Prime Video/Studio Khara

A venture over a decade in the making, Hideaki Anno’s “rebuild” of his seminal apocalyptic mecha series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, as a four-part movie series came to an end earlier this year in Japan, when, after many (many) delays, Thrice Upon a Time finally released back in March. But international fans were left hanging... until now.



Amazon has confirmed that its Prime Video streaming platform will host the international debut of Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, the fourth film in the Evangelion Shin Gekijōban series on August 13, both in Japanese with English subtitles (and 27 other languages), as well as dubs in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. Written and directed chiefly by Evangelion architect Hideaki Anno, alongside co-directors Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama, and Mahiro Maeda, Thrice Upon a Time follows young mecha pilots Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Shikinami, Rey Ayanami, and Mari Illustrious Makinami in the wake of a devastating cataclysmic extinction event known as Third Impact, and their battle against the mysterious, monstrous creatures known as Angels looking to bring about humanity’s extinction.

The Rebuild of Evangelion series is a loose adaptation of Anno and Studio Gainax’s seminal 26-episode series Neon Genesis Evangelion (and its controversial cinematic conclusion, End of Evangelion), telling a modernized version of the iconic series’ narrative, but developing along a wildly divergent path over the course of the four-movie series. To mark the launch of Thrice Upon a Time, Amazon will also stream the first three movies in the series—1.0: You Are (Not) Alone, 2.0: You Can (Not) Advance, and 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo—for the first time, letting fans get caught up before saying goodbye to one of the most famous anime franchises around... or so its creator would have us believe, for now, as he moves on to other interests, including live-action film adaptations of Anno’s beloved tokusatsu franchises, Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider, due out sometime this year and in 2023 respectively.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time—specifically the “ latest” version of the film, including new scenes, that was released for a second theatrical run in Japan earlier this year—is set to hit Amazon on August 13 , with Evangelion 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 set to also hit the service some time in the run up to its release.

