The Last of Us Celebrates Its 10th Outbreak Day With New Artwork

Despite not having a game out this year, 2023 is an important year for Naughty Dog. HBO’s TV adaptation of its hit zombie horror franchise The Last of Us premiered and landed with such resounding success that it was clear a second season was coming before the official green light was given. And if that weren’t significant enough, the first game’s initial release on the PlayStation 3 occurred 10 years ago this past June.



Tomorrow, September 26 is also the 10-year anniversary of “Outbreak Day”—the day when everything went to hell in the first game, and the Cordyceps brain infection hit critical mass. In previous years, Naughty Dog’s celebrated the occasion with artwork of Joel and Ellie from the original game, and that’s happening again with a collaboration between Gallery Nucleus and Plush Art Club. The officially licensed artwork is going on sale tomorrow and io9 can exclusively reveal the art pieces that you’ll be able to buy.

The first features Joel and Ellie standing back-to-back and comes from artist Gharliera. A regular version of the art, which you can see below, will run you $60, while the more costly $85 version is a holofoil “Cordyceps” variant, which notably features the fungus vines prominently seen in the HBO show.

Meanwhile, the second artwork shows Joel and Ellie riding a horse through the post-apocalypse, and comes from illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov, who also directed the “Let You Down” video for Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Like with Gharliera, the Kuvshinov art comes in two versions: the initial colored version costs $65, while the “Firefly” variant (named after the revolutionary militia group prominently featured in both games) will be $75. The pieces from both artists will have limited individual stocks of 85 to 200 prints, depending on the version, and all have dimensions of 18"x 24".

Gallery Nucleus’ website will put The Last of Us art up for sale starting on Tuesday, September 26 at 12 p.m. PT.

