Midnight Mass, the latest horror series from The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor’s Mike Flanagan, arrives September 24 on Netflix. Since that is tomorrow, t echnically that means if you stay up until ( ahem) midnight PT , you can start watching it tonight. And if there’s any scenario in which staying up all night on a school night to binge all seven episodes of a new Netflix series feels acceptable—Midnight Mass just might be it.

But even if you’re not going for the first-night binge , we’re setting up the spoiler zone so that fans can come back to this post to talk about the mysteries, the shocks, the twists, and whatever else Flanagan, the guy who gave us the Bent-Neck Lady (we’re still not quite over that reveal), pulls out of his pocket. The marketing for Midnight Mass has been deliberately vague so honestly we’re not sure what to expect.

The official synopsis gives us this much, at least: “ From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community— b ut do these miracles come at a price?”

The series’ ensemble cast also includes Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco—which means a lot of Haunting faces are going to be part of this non-Haunting (but probably haunting, adjective-ly speaking) series. Who will they play? Will they be characters we love or characters we loathe? Will Rahul Kohli’s character make any food-related puns in this one? Head to the comments after you’ve watched to share your questions, quotes, thoughts, and more.

Just assume there’ll be Midnight Mass s poilers galore in comments below , so s croll with caution!

