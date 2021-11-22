Peak Design Everyday Messenger ($220)

When it comes to daily wear, your bag is the linchpin holding everything together. If your bag is uncomfortable or can’t accommodate all your gear, it doesn’t matter how cool it looks. But with Peak Design’s Everyday Messenger, you get a top-notch blend of form and function. I’ve been carrying an original Everyday Messenger bag for more than five years, and in that time, the bag has suffered little more than a few frayed edges from constant use.

The new second-gen Everyday Messenger bags are weatherproof and made from 100% post-consumer recycled material with a 400D poly-coated nylon canvas shell, a handy pass-through sleeve for roller bags, and pockets for practically any gadget or gizmo. The Everyday Messengers might have originally been designed for photographers, but with a laptop sleeve that’s big enough to stash most laptops up to 15 inches in size (aside from those extra thick gaming notebooks) and adjustable FlexFold dividers, it can adapt to all sorts of occasions. Peak Design even includes a lifetime warranty for any manufacturing defects or failures that cause the bag to be nonfunctional.

If you typically carry heavier loads of 15 pounds or more, even with the Everyday Messenger’s adjustable padded strap and optional cross-body carrying method, you’ll probably want to upgrade to something with two straps like a backpack to help distribute that weight more evenly.