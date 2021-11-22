With some people returning to the office and others starting to travel again, I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about how to create the best gadget kit for traveling light while still being able to handle any unforeseen circumstances. After extensive testing, I’ve come up with this gift guide to help you or your loved ones upgrade their everyday essentials, from basic things like extra cables to the bag you need to stuff all your gadgets inside.
You won’t find any phone or laptop recommendations here (mostly because we already have guides for those devices here and here), but also because these devices were selected to be compact, travel-friendly, and easy to use regardless of where you fall on the Android/iOS or Mac/PC divide.
