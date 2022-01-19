You’ve seen The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King. You might have even seen An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies. But you’ve never seen this. In 2022, audiences are going back to Middle Earth for...The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



That’s the official title of Prime Video’s new and upcoming Lord of the Rings show set during the Second Age of Middle-earth which takes places thousands of years before, and sets the stage for, the stories we’ve become familiar with thanks to Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films. The title was revealed with a suitably engrossing little video featuring a voice of someone who sounds an awful lot like they could be a young Galadriel—a character we know will appear in the show, played by Morfydd Clark—echoing a familiar passage about the rings of power forged by Sauron, one that famously also opened Peter Jackson’s Fellowship of the Rings.

And here’s a few looks at the title treatment actually being made for the video:

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” said Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a press release provided over email. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring –but before there was one, there were many... and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts September 2. We’ll have more on the show in the coming weeks and months.

