Writer Kyle Higgins and artist Marcelo Costa’s Radiant Black has been quite the hit for Image Comics. Issue #11 isn’t even out yet, but the Power Rangers-influenced superhero comic has already had a spin-off of Rogue Sun, and a crossover event with Mat Groom and Erica D’Urso’s Kamen Rider-esque Inferno Girl Red. Now another hero is getting added to the mix when a Radiant Red miniseries arrives in March, and we have an exclusive preview.



If you need a refresher on the character or are coming in new to the series, Radiant Red was initially the foe of struggling writer Nathan Burnett after he put on the super-suit that transformed him into Radiant Black, beating the hero so badly he had to pass the suit to his friend Marshall. In issue #6 of the series, from writer Cherish Chen and artists David Lafuente and Miquel Muerto, Radiant Red’s identity was revealed to be Satomi Sone, who was robbing banks to keep her family financially afloat. Since then in Radiant Black, however, she’s begun walking on the path towards her own kind of heroism, but that’s seemingly not where Radiant Red #1 is going to find her at first . Here’s the official synopsis followed by our five-page preview:

“To her students, Satomi Sone is a diligent middle school teacher. To her fiancé and parents, she’s the rock of their family. To the world, she’s Radiant Red, a criminal turned matter-absorbing superhero. But with a mysterious stranger in her classroom, a nosy reporter on her doorstep, and $2.5 million hidden in the air vents of her house, she’s going to have to decide who she is, and quickly—before the world chooses for her.”

“The last time we saw Satomi in Radiant Black, she and Marshall had finally buried the hatchet—but that doesn’t mean all her problems have gone away,” said co-creator Higgins. “As her life gets more and more complicated, we’re delighted to have Cherish, David, and Miquel back together to continue what we started in Radiant Black—and Satomi’s story is just getting started.”



“Radiant Red is an endlessly fascinating character in an ever-expanding universe, so the chance to carve out Satomi’s corner of the world with master storytellers like David and Miquel and our whole team of collaborators is a total dream come true,” added Chen. “I hope fans will enjoy the journey we’re going on with Satomi—it’s a wild one.”

Radiant Red #1 will come to comic book stores on March 16.

