What movies are opening in April 2022?

Morbius - At this point, Morbius has been delayed so many times, it almost feels like an April Fools’ Day release is just a joke. Nevertheless, Sony is all in on the Spider-Man universe and this is the next film after No Way Home changed the game. Jared Leto stars. (April 1)

You Won’t Be Alone - Noomi Rapace (star of Lamb, Prometheus, and several other weird yet intriguing films) headlines this tale set in 19th century Macedonia, about a witch (who’ll be played by different actos) who decides she wants to try out being human via some magical body-swapping. (April 1)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is back and this time, he’s got Knuckles with him. Thankfully Sonic has some help of his own in the form of Tails. It’s every Sega fan’s dream movie come true. (April 8)

Chariot – John Malkovich plays a doctor at a corporation that can somehow control reincarnation. That is until a man (Thomas Mann) inadvertently meets the woman he loved in a past life (Rosa Salazar), which threatens to disrupt the system. (April 15)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - Yes, somehow this is still a franchise that’s out there, in spite of it all. After the dismal previous installment though, this Harry Potter spin-off starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Mads Mikkelsen had better be serviceable enough that we can focus on criticizing J.K. Rowling’s repeated transphobic remarks instead. (April 15)

The Bad Guys - A new animated film about a group of criminals who team up. Think The Suicide Squad but as animated animals. (April 22)

The Northman - Robert Eggers, director of The Witch and The Lighthouse, continues his “The” trilogy with the star-studded story of a Viking on a quest to avenge the murder of his parents. (April 22)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage who is hired by an uber-rich guy to hang out and gets into some kind of weird, meta adventure. It sounds very Nicolas Cage. (April 22)

Hatching - In this Finnish film, a 12-year-old gymnast named Tinja tries desperately and unsuccessfully to please her domineering mother. But when she finds a mysterious egg, it hatches a creature that slowly evolves into a being that looks just like her—but it’s willing to do what Tinja won’t. (April 29)

65 - Little is known about this sci-fi film except that it’s directed by the screenwriters who created A Quiet Place and stars Adam Driver as an astronaut who lands on an alien planet. What more do you need to know though? (April 29)