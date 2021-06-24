A crop of Marc Aspinall’s main cover for Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen. Image : Dark Horse

Stranger Things season four is coming (eventually). But you can fill the Hawkins, Indiana-sized hole in your heart with a fun new comic miniseries coming this fall from Dark Horse. We’ve got the scoop and a look at covers for the appropriately retro-looking adventure Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen.

From writer Greg Pak, artist Diego Galindo, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer Nate Piekos, Tomb of Ybwen takes place after the second season of the show. Here’s how Dark Horse sets up the story:

It’s January 1985. The Hawkins crew survived their battle with the terrible Mind Flayer, but Will is still reeling from the recent death of Bob Newby. Will’s friends have been too busy with their girlfriends to notice how much he is struggling. However, Will finds a way to bring the team back together again when he and Mr. Clarke discover a mysterious map Bob left in a box of old nerdy memorabilia. Will rallies the crew to investigate and they find more than they could have imagined. Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen explores grief and friendship all while capturing the Stranger Things’ sense of adventure.

Here’s a look at the main cover by Marc Aspinall. Mysterious map in full effect.

Marc Aspinall’s cover for Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen. Image : Dark Horse

Hawkins Middle School science teacher and sweater vest enthusiast Mr. Clarke pops up on this variant by Diego Galindo.

Diego Galindo’s variant cover for Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen. Image : Dark Horse

The face of Bob Newby (played by, of course, Goonies star Sean Astin) gets top billing in this variant cover by Kyle Lambert.

Kyle Lambert’s variant cover for Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen. Image : Dark Horse

Finally, here’s Irvin Rodriguez’s variant, with Will Byers’ signature bowl cut looming above all.

Irvin Rodriguez’s variant cover for Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen. Image : Dark Horse

“I’m so thrilled to be working with such an amazing team on a story that combines classic ‘80s treasure hunt hijinks with impending natural disaster and a high-stakes emotional story as Will grapples with the aftermath of the death of Bob Newby,” Pak said in a press release. “Diego, Francesco, and Nate are capturing the wonder, danger, and emotion in every page and every panel. And as always, it’s a thrill to be working on a story that fills in key emotional context for our heroes while giving unexpected characters a chance to really shine. I’ll just say if you like Mr. Clarke, you’re gonna LOVE this book!”



Added Galindo, “As a Stranger Things viewer, being able to perceive children’s emotions and put Greg Pak’s story on paper is really exciting. I have put my heart and soul on the pages and I hope that readers find the same feelings in the comic as when they see its protagonists on screen. For now, I am on a curiosity voyage and I need my pencils to travel.”

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #1 arrives September 29; you can pre-order it now through your local comics shop. Stranger Things season four will be on Netflix one of these days.



