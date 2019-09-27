The Switch Lite Now Has a Matching and Equally Compact Wireless Controller

Without the ability to connect it to a TV, there’s less of a reason for gamers to use a wireless gamepad with the new Nintendo Switch Lite. But if you still find the new console too heavy to hold for long periods, 8BitDo’s created a new Switch Lite specific wireless controller that’s as streamlined and optimized for portability as the console itself is.

Designed to match the colors of the yellow or turquoise Switch Lites (those who bought the gray option will have to make do with a little more color) the 8BitDo Lite controller prioritizes portability over functionality with a thin design, and as a result it includes every single button you’ll find on the Lite console, minus the two analog joysticks. Players will instead rely on a pair of left and right directional pads which means the 8BitDo Lite might be better suited to playing the collection of classic 8 and 16-bit games available through Nintendo’s online service, instead of flagship titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The 8BitDo Lite can be pre-ordered on Amazon starting today for $25, and it’s expected to ship on October 30. In addition to the Switch Lite and the original Nintendo Switch, the controller should also work with devices running Windows, macOS, and Android. But even with the iOS 13.1 update now out which adds support for PS4 and Xbox One controllers to make Apple Arcade more enjoyable, 8BitDo’s controllers still aren’t iOS-friendly. Hopefully, that will change soon, as the company makes some of the best tiny controllers on the market.