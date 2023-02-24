Cinema is in its awards season, and with that comes special screening engagements for nominated films like RRR. Horror films Scream VI and Cocaine Bear are carving out fun with interactive pop-ups as they hit theaters. At the theme parks, Super Nintendo World officially announces it is coming to Epic Universe; Disney Parks gears up for a thrilling spring with Kang the Conqueror, to coincide with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; and Walt Disney World plans a BBQ inspired by Toy Story.
Read on for the latest news from Disney Parks, Meow Wolf, Universal Studios, theaters, and experiential entertainment!