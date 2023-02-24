The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

RRR returns, Scream slashes into the immersive realm, Super Nintendo World is set for Epic Universe, and Kang arrives at Avengers Campus.

By
Sabina Graves
Variance Films RRR
Image: Variance Films

Cinema is in its awards season, and with that comes special screening engagements for nominated films like RRR. Horror films Scream VI and Cocaine Bear are carving out fun with interactive pop-ups as they hit theaters. At the theme parks, Super Nintendo World officially announces it is coming to Epic Universe; Disney Parks gears up for a thrilling spring with Kang the Conqueror,  to coincide with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; and Walt Disney World plans a BBQ inspired by Toy Story.

Read on for the latest news from Disney Parks, Meow Wolf, Universal Studios, theaters, and experiential entertainment!

Watch RRR with star Ram Charan

The movie everyone needs to see is getting a nationwide re-release starting March 3. S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is a bromance action fantasy adventure with musical elements that’s breakneck fun for three hours, starring Telugu superstars N.T. Rama Rao JR. and Ram Charan. Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque are holding a special screening with the director and Ram Charan at the Ace Hotel in LA to kick things off (tickets for that event here) on March 1.

Check out the list of theaters here for a screening near you.

Scream VI the Experience

Enter the world of the New York City-set Scream VI in... uh, LA, where there’s a pop-up in Santa Monica for an immersive experience. You can also feed your need for horror (and burgers) with a Stabby Meal from the B.J. Novak co-founded nostalgia pop-up Chain.

Cocaine Bear movie party

Find the fun, adult-recreational-substance-themed menu at Alamo Drafthouse.

Disney After Hours

Find the listing of the full slate of parks offering extended after hours here.

Andy’s Backyard BBQ at WDW’s Hollywood Studios

Welcoming the Rodeo to Andy’s Backyard | Roundup Rodeo BBQ Behind-the-Scenes

Here’s a fun look behind-the-scenes at the making of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant, opening in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studio on March 23.

Toy Story-inspired food and drinks

Check out this foodie preview inspired by the world of Toy Story featuring Forky desserts and of course tons of BBQ.

Rogers the Musical is real!

Willed into existence by the power of fandom, Rogers the Musical will be heading to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure.

Disney artist showcase at WonderGround Gallery

Artists Larissa Martinez and Ryan Riller will be debuting their incredible work from the Epcot Festival of the Arts on the West Coast during the Celebrate Soulfully event.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Find tickets before they sell out here.

Listen to the Wondrous Journeys theme song online

It’s Wondrous

The centerpiece of the Disney100 show has been released as a single from artist Devan Garcia.

Kang takes on Avengers Campus

The Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain will be at Disney California Adventure for a limited time.

Drink the ooze!

Find it at Pym’s Test Kitchen.

Big Hero 6 is coming to DCA

Work is underway to expand the animation-themed area at Disney California Adventure.

The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel

Here’s a first look at the Disneyland Hotel’s new tower opening later this year; it will take modern contemporary layouts and blend them with Walt Disney Animation Studios classics.

Patrick Mahomes at Disneyland

The Super Bowl MVP made it to the parks to celebrate.

World of Frozen Hong Kong Disneyland preview

Okay, this animatic has us really hyped for the attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Ghibli Park Merch

We need this Totoro and Catbus gear. Look at it! They look so cozy.

If you can’t make it out to Ghibli Park just yet, here’s the official music playlist on Apple Music.

SPY X FAMILY Coming to Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan will be bringing in more anime overlays to attractions and limited time experiences inspired by SPY×FAMILY, Detective Conan, and Monster Hunter.

Super Nintendo World coming to Epic Universe

Okay, the worst kept secret is finally out—but we all knew it was coming. We’re hoping for the Epic Universe version to be bigger like in Japan, with space for more attractions.

E.T. Adventure official POV ride along

E.T. Adventure | Universal Studios Florida

I can almost smell the ride.

Discover Universal Podcast: E.T. Interplanetary Adventure

Discover Universal Podcast: E.T. Superfan Carson Leads Kari and David on an Interplanetary Adventure

Listen to this podcast for some awesome trivia including E.T.’s real name.

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights

If you know the answer to the clues let us know in the comments!

Oscar Party at the Academy Museum

If you’re in LA get tickets here.

