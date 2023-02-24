Watch RRR with star Ram Charan

T he movie everyone needs to see is getting a nationwide re-release starting March 3 . S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is a bromance action fantasy adventure with musical elements that’s breakneck fun for three hours, starring Telugu superstars N.T. Rama Rao JR. and Ram Charan. Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque are holding a special screening with the director and Ram Charan at the Ace Hotel in LA to kick things off (tickets for that event here) on March 1.

Check out the list of theaters here for a screening near you.