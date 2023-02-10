The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

Movies

Disney100 is in full swing and Super Nintendo World prepares to open its warp tunnel.

By
Sabina Graves
Image: Disney Parks
Image: Disney Parks

We’re heading into peak season for the theme parks, with spring break just around the corner. Disney100 is celebrating its new shows and attraction at the Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood is just about ready to let us be players in Super Nintendo World, and Tron’s about to open the grid at Walt Disney World. Elsewhere, Alamo Drafthouse has revealed its Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania menu for the upcoming Marvel Studios release.

Here is the latest news from Disney Parks, Meow Wolf, Universal Studios, theaters, and experiential entertainment!

New Frozen Animatronic

Elsa has a new animatronic for her attraction at Hong Kong Disney’s World of Frozen. It’s such a relief that it steps away from the face screen technology, as seen in the Frozen Ever After Disney World ride, which looked mighty weird. This one looks so much better and more in the style of the Beauty and the Beast Belle animatronic at Tokyo Disneyland.

World of Frozen

Drone Video: Construction Update From World of Frozen | Hong Kong Disneyland

Arendelle Village is coming along! Here’s a preview of the Frozen-inspired land set to open in 2025 at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Tron Lightcycle Run

FIRST LOOK POV: TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park | Walt Disney World

We’re ready to enter the grid! Here’s a POV preview of the coaster. Tron Lightcycle Run is set to open April 4 (aka 404).

Moon Girl

Photo: Disney Parks

Here’s a look at Moon Girl, who you can meet at the Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure in celebration of the release of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur on the Disney Channel and Disney+. Find her in Hollywood Land.

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Fashion Show | Disneyland Resort

For those who want to look like a princess on their big day, here’s this year’s collection of Disney Fairy Tale dresses.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

New art for the ride highlights the fictional team behind Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Orlando

Take a look at some of the Mardi Gras celebrations happening over at Universal Studios Orlando.

Super Nintendo World

Will you be at the grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood?

Quantamania Arrives at the Alamo Drafthouse

The “Quantumenu” is available now at Alamo Drafhouse locations through March 1 to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Meow Wolf Texas

Meet Carlos Donjuan, a Dallas-based artist who is combining the experience of the marginalized, who often have to live in different identities, with the myth of the community paletero man (ice cream man). His eccentric ice cream creations will be featured alongside other artists at the Texas Meow Wolf locations set to open this year.

