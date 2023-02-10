We’re heading into peak season for the theme parks, with spring break just around the corner. Disney100 is celebrating its new shows and attraction at the Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood is just about ready to let us be players in Super Nintendo World, and Tron’s about to open the grid at Walt Disney World. Elsewhere, Alamo Drafthouse has revealed its Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania menu for the upcoming Marvel Studios release.
Here is the latest news from Disney Parks, Meow Wolf, Universal Studios, theaters, and experiential entertainment!