Along with Halloweentime returning, Oogie Boogie Bash is set to come back too! The separately ticketed Halloween costume party with candy trails and exclusive experiences will once again take place at Disney California Adventure for 25 select dates between September 5 and October 31 . Tickets have not gone on sale yet but set your alarms for the following:

If you’re a Magic Key holder you get first dibs June 27 (no earlier than 9:00 am PT).

General p ublic tickets go up June 29 (no earlier than 9:00 am PT).

Good luck, this event sells out QUICK!