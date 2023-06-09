Behold the future of meet and greets: Disney Parks has introduced a free-roaming robotic Baby Groot! Elsewhere, unrelated horrors are unveiled for Midsummer Scream, the Halloween convention that annually ushers in a preview of the fall season. Also in this week’s news: updates on Meow Wolf’s first Texas location, and Jurassic Park celebrates 30 years in a big way at Universal Studios.
