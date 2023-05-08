The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

Movies

The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

Super Nintendo World eats, Halloween season creeps, Disney Cruise turns 25, and Meow Wolf teases Texas takeover.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Bowser Super Nintendo World
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Summer is almost upon us and theme parks are currently experiencing crowds like it’s already begun. If you’re park-hopping, there’s a bounty of new entertainment offerings popping up like Guardians of the Galaxy’s Mantis at Disney California Adventure and goodness for foodies (if you can nab a reservation) at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Toadstool Cafe.

For our halfway to Halloween fiends, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights has been a tease online with any further announcements—but expect something come Midsummer Scream, the LA-based Halloween convention, in July. If you want to stay out of the heat check out movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in formats like Dolby, The Little Mermaid family parties at Alamo Drafthouse, and of course some indoor portal-jumping at Meow Wolf. Or, you know, book a trip on a Disney Cruise for the company’s 25th anniversary at sea this summer.

Here’s the latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and vacations at other fan-tastical destinations!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Dolby

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Dolby

Dolby Theater
Image: io9/Gizmodo

io9 was invited to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Dolby Vision and Atmos at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, CA for the film’s premiere. The format’s sound is one of my favorite ways to experience movies, especially in a music-heavy film, and it amplified James Gunn’s Awesome Mix needle drops to the max without blowing out. And for the cinematic experience of the most Technicolor-esque Marvel franchise, Dolby Vision punched up the images in ways that really brought out the energy of Gunn’s space opera. To see Guardians in Dolby, find a screen (out of 290 worldwide) near you here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Super Nintendo World Food

Super Nintendo World Food

Check out an up-close look at the food offerings at Super Nintendo World, including mushroom soup in a Toad-shaped bowl with lid, which you can now buy as a souvenir.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Midsummer Scream Universal Studios HHN panel

Midsummer Scream Universal Studios HHN panel

We’re thinking we’ll be getting a Halloween Horror Nights house reveal at the big Los Angeles-based horror convention this summer. For tickets check out Midsummer Scream’s site.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Halloween Horror Nights Orlando Tease

Halloween Horror Nights Orlando Tease

Have you figured out the hints in this cryptic video released on halfway to Halloween? We can’t wait for the East Coast Halloween Horror Nights event running September 1-October 31.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Back to the Future Universal’s Great Movie Escape

Back to the Future Universal’s Great Movie Escape

We call this a hidden gem, because lots of folks don’t know that you can partake in Universal’s Great Movie Escape’s bars without needing to book an escape room. Here are Back to the Futurepthemed drinks inspired by one of the rooms, which we recommend if you miss Amblin’s classic presence at the parks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Jurassic World-Themed Hotel Room

Jurassic World-Themed Hotel Room

They call it a kids’ suite, but adults can try to make it work if they want to sleep in a Gyrosphere. Find this hotel room at the Loews Royal Pacific hotel at the Universal Studios Orlando resort.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Walt Disney World Reservations Are Gone!

Walt Disney World Reservations Are Gone!

It’s finally happened starting January 9, 2024: theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. Additionally, annual passholders and cast members will be given “good-to-go” days where they won’t have to make reservations to visit. As of now, park-hopping after 2:00 pm will remain without changes. Also, fans of the Disney Dining plan will be happy to learn, the package meal offerings will be back for 2024 bookings too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Disney Cruise 25th Anniversary Sailings

Disney Cruise 25th Anniversary Sailings

Disney Cruise 25th anniversary Mickey and friends
Photo: Disney Parks

Here’s the new look for Mickey, Minnie, and friends to celebrate Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary across its fleet of ships, including newest vessel the Disney Wish. Celebrations will include new character encounters, themed treats, and even merchandise collaborations with brands like Loungefly. For more information on upcoming Silver Anniversary cruises book here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Galactic Superstar Gaya Releases Music

Galactic Superstar Gaya Releases Music

Fans of Gaya, the Twi’lek singer who headlines her own set aboard the Halcyon of Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (and is totally not an undercover rebel), will be happy to learn all 11 songs made by the artist are now available for streaming.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Meet Mantis at Disney California Adventure

Meet Mantis at Disney California Adventure

Just in time for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star-Lord’s sister and fellow Guardian Mantis arrives in from in the Tivan collection at Disney California Adventure to join the dance-off fun. Be sure to also check out the space-themed food!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

The Little Mermaid at Alamo Drafthouse events

The Little Mermaid at Alamo Drafthouse events

The Drafthouse is preparing to take movie-goers under the sea with family events and more.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Fantastic Fest Is on the Horizon

Fantastic Fest Is on the Horizon

The Austin, Texas genre film fest will be held September 21-28. For badges and more info check out the official site as we await the lineup to be announced.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Meow Wolf Grapevine, TX

Meow Wolf Grapevine, TX

We’re so excited for Meow Wolf to open up more portals! Here’s a look at what to expect from the sci-fi visions of a different dimension opening up in their first Texas location.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Meow Wolf Grapevine, TX Artist Spotlight

Meow Wolf Grapevine, TX Artist Spotlight

Meet more of the artists featured at Meow Wolf Grapevine opening later this summer.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

16 / 16