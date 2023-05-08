Summer is almost upon us and theme parks are currently experiencing crowds like it’s already begun. If you’re park-hopping, there’s a bounty of new entertainment offerings popping up like Guardians of the Galaxy’s Mantis at Disney California Adventure and goodness for foodies (if you can nab a reservation) at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Toadstool Cafe.

For our halfway to Halloween fiends, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights has been a tease online with any further announcements—but expect something come Midsummer Scream, the LA-based Halloween convention, in July. If you want to stay out of the heat check out movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in formats like Dolby, The Little Mermaid family parties at Alamo Drafthouse, and of course some indoor portal-jumping at Meow Wolf. Or, you know, book a trip on a Disney Cruise for the company’s 25th anniversary at sea this summer.

Here’s the latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and vacations at other fan-tastical destinations!