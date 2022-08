Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World with entertainment, parties, and treats galore. Meanwhile, Universal Studios Orlando is gearing up for Horror Nights opening next week as merch begins popping up. On the W est C oast, summer hangs tight at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Disneyland Resort, and beyond. Even so, the monsters are ready to come out and play.

Here’s your spooky guide to everything happening at theme parks, immersive experiences, and beyond.