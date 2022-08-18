To this we say—YES. Jordan Peele’s current horror hit Nope and his 2019 chiller Us will cross over as part of Universal Studios’ seasonal Halloween Horror Nights “Terror Tram” attraction in Hollywood, CA.

Sounds like Universal is more than looking forward to scaring the pants off its visitors, according to a press release : “ The ‘ Terror Tram’ is unique to Universal Studios Hollywood, inviting guests to explore by foot parts of the famous movie studio backlot, home to some of the most notorious movie sets. Once guests disembark the Tram, the terror is unleashed. This year, the villainous Hollywood Harry unravels ‘ Hollywood Harry’s Halloween,’ a nightmarish spectacle with a demented cast of characters that winds past the iconic Psycho House then through Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds set. As guests make their way through a choreographed massacre at the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope, they will encounter t he Tethered from Us in a frightening finale of epic proportions.”

This sounds entirely excellent (read all about io9's visit to the Jupiter’s Claim set here) , but we do have one small gripe: where’s Candyman?! The Nia DaCosta film, produced by Peele , brought us a brooding and unsettling re-imagining of the legend and we’d truly love to see him lurking about too. Maybe if we say his name five times...

Advertisement

Even without Candyman, there are plenty more frights awaiting, however. T he cinematic thrills will also include “T he Horrors of Blumhouse,” which will feature the creepy baddies from The Black Phone and Freaky. There’s also the triumphant return of the Killer Klowns from Outer Space big top—er, house, filled with zany-zapping and cotton- cocoon eating alien Klowns (a yyy, Shorty!). Just in time for Halloween Kills is an updated version of HHN’s house for John Carpenter’s Halloween ‘78. And finally, the W est C oast’s take on “ Universal Monsters : Legends Collide” will stage a battle for a coveted cursed amulet between t he Wolfman, Dracula, and t he Mummy. ( There’s a prequel house of sorts at the Halloween Horror Nights Orlando that serves as a loose origin for the story— but you don’t have to go to both to follow along.)

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Terror Tram

Here are some brief descriptions of the full house slate from the Universal press release, which include details on three original houses for this year’s event:

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

T akes guests into the twisted mind of multi award-winning artist t he Weeknd as they step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films.

G/O Media may get a commission Back to School Back to School Month with Govee Sale Decorate your dorm

You may not be allowed to paint your dorm room walls when you get back to school, but no one can stop you from painting them with light! Govee has a ton of different RGB smart lights on sale just for the occasion as the first week of school approaches. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Halloween

V entures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film.

Advertisement

The Horrors of Blumhouse

B rings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

Advertisement

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

E xpands on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures as notorious horror icons t he Wolf Man, Dracula, and t he Mummy come together for the first time ever in an epic battle.

Advertisement

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

T raps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures.

La Llorona: The Weeping Woman

F eatures the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered.

Advertisement

Scarecrow: The Reaping

F inds that Mother Nature’s retribution against the homesteaders for their sins of the past will be carried out by the farmland’s scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses— a nd are now guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.

Advertisement

Universal Horror Hotel

L ives ups to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today— a nd guests must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident.

Advertisement

There’s also all-new scare zones:



El Pueblo del Terror

A n extension of “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman. ” T he horror continues once guests exit the haunted house and discover there is no escaping the frightening legend along with other supernatural characters from Latin America’s most frightening myths.

Advertisement

Sideshow Slaughterhouse

T urns New York Street into a battle zone as the performers and workers from a seedy carnival sideshow are on a murderous rampage.

Advertisement

Clownsawz

F eatures a demonic troop of clowns who band together to terrorize guests with chainsaws as they enter the park.

Advertisement

Halloween Horror Nights 2022 starts Thursday, September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood and will run select nights through Monday, October 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.



Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.