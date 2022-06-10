We’ve been waiting for this one. D23 Expo, which takes place September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, has revealed its slate of major panels (all times PT).
Friday, September 9
At 3:30 p.m., guests will be treated to new details, first looks, sneak peeks, surprises, and announcements regarding upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Studio heads, filmmakers, and cast members will come together onstage with the inside scoop on some of these studios’ most exciting titles.
Saturday, September 10
Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works.
Sunday, September 11
At 10:30 a.m., join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.
