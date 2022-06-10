Halloween Horror Nights reveals it’s bringing back a Halloween house on both coasts. Universal Studios kicks off a dino-mite summer with the VelociCoaster turning one. Pack your bags to check out a really cool Jumanji ride that just opened in Italy. And in case you missed it, Disney Parks revealed new faces coming to Galaxy’s Edge at Star Wars Celebration.

Here’s your weekly guide to the latest news about amusement parks, immersive experiences, themed food, and more!