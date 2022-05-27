Universal Studios Orlando Tribute Store Offers Nostalgia High

This year marks a new Jurassic World film and the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. To celebrate, Universal Studios Orlando is honoring Amblin films and the rides that were inspired by them. While the iconic E.T. Adventure is the only one that’s still around , you’ll be able to shop for Jaws and Back to the Future-inspired merch to get a hit of some of that nostalgia dopamine.