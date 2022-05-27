Universal Studios Orlando goes retro for the summer celebrating some of its iconic rides, Stranger Things opens multiple gates to visit Hawkins, Disneyland Paris unveils Avengers Campus details, and Walt Disney World’s latest coaster Guardians Cosmic Rewind finally opens. Here’s your weekly guide to the latest news about amusement parks, immersive experiences, themed food, new merch offerings, and more!
Universal Studios Orlando Tribute Store Offers Nostalgia High
This year marks a new Jurassic World film and the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. To celebrate, Universal Studios Orlando is honoring Amblin films and the rides that were inspired by them. While the iconic E.T. Adventure is the only one that’s still around, you’ll be able to shop for Jaws and Back to the Future-inspired merch to get a hit of some of that nostalgia dopamine.
Great Scott!
I’ll be amblin’ out of Universal Studios after I try to eat as many of these Amblin-themed treats as I can. Having red velvet be the main feature for Jaws treats is perfection. The hoverboard not being an eclair of some sort is a missed opportunity, though.
There’s a Kongfrontation Moment
This is going to be so Kong-troversial as fans aren’t so happy that Universal Studios removed so many of these classic rides. Gone is Kongfrontation, a trip through a ravaged city with incredible animatronic work that was replaced by Skull Island: Reign of Kong. Here’s a photo-op that’s pretty neat but not the same as having Kong’s banana breath blown in your face like on the ride.
Take a Tour!
Here’s a quick video tour of the different themed rooms inside!
Stranger Things Opens More Gates to the Upside Down
Portals to the Upside Down are opening in New York City, San Francisco, and London, beginning this summer just in time for the premiere of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2. Presented by Fever and Netflix, these immersive pop-ups will include an adventure that starts at Hawkins Plaza and takes guests on a storyline in a parallel universe made specifically for the experience with the show’s creators.
Channel Your Inner Eleven
You’ll be recruited to volunteer and become a Hawkins lab experiment and learn how to tap into some powers in order to save Hawkins. Sounds cool... but only if we don’t get nosebleeds, though.
Take a Sip of The Upside Down
The official press release says this special beverage tastes like the Upside-Down, which, if you’ve seen Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1, sounds more than a little distressing. But it looks so tasty, maybe we’ll surrender a bit of ourselves to evil as a treat. It will be offered alongside more food and shopping celebrating iconic Stranger Things locations. I want that USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy served by Steve or Robin, please.
Disneyland Paris Announces Avengers Campus Opening
Fly higher, further, faster with Captain Marvel and Iron-Man on Avengers Assemble: Flight Force opening with Avengers Campus on July 20. I’m excited to see Brie Larson reprise her Marvel Studios role as Carol Danvers and co-headline this coaster in a new story of the theme park cinematic universe. Captain Marvel and Iron-Man lead recruits on a high thrills mission aboard a new Stark vehicle and they’re entrusted with a homing device to lure a threat away from planet Earth—a very Tony Stark move.
We Love This 3000
In addition to a second Pym restaurant location, Paris is also getting the Stark Factory, which will serve handmade pizzas. Here’s the concept art, which looks quite chill.
Hail Caffeination
Here’s a look at some of the merch drops at Avengers Campus Paris, which will offer in-world options inspired by the logo work in the films. I’m really digging that Captain Marvel and Iron-Man water bottle, though, so it seems like they’ll also be offering more with the characters prominently featured.
Behind the Scenes: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
Over at Epcot, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has finally opened and you can watch Walt Disney World Imagineers and James Gunn work with the cast in this behind-the-scenes video. The footage you see on the ride was the first Gunn and his cast shot when reuniting for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3, which is due out next year.
