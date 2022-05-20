How to Queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens on May 27, guests of the Walt Disney World resort will have to go through a serious process to actually ride Epcot’s latest attraction. First of all, you’ll obviously need valid park admission—a base ticket with a reservation set at Epcot on the day you’ll visit, or for park hopper ticketed guests and passholders, a reservation there or at any of the other parks as a starting point for your day. If you fulfill the above, you have a few shots (including one you can pay for) at riding this thing via a virtual queue on the Disney Parks app. Here’s how that shakes out:

7 a.m.: Park guests with Epcot starting park reservations can join the queue via the Disney World app. Or you can opt for the paid individual Lightning Lane if you hold Epcot opening reservations or are a hotel guest visiting the park that day as well. Pricing has not been announced (I’m guessing around or more than $15, based off the rate for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance). These go quick, but you don’t need to be in the park to book them.

1 p.m.: Epcot starter park guests can try again, as can park-hopping guests (passholders, too), but all of them need to be in the park when they try, even though park-hopping guests can officially enter at 2 p.m. if there’s capacity. So far, there’s no official word on whether there’s an area to book this on Epcot property outside or a holding area inside at 1 p.m. for hoppers/passholders.

6 p.m.: Deluxe hotel guests get an additional shot for the virtual queue (anywhere on the property) on a day there are extended evening hours for Epcot; they must have a valid reservation or be park-hopping. Everything is subject to availability, including your levels of Guardians of the Galaxy-fueled determination.