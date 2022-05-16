The originator among destinations where you can “ride the movies,” the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando pushes the boundaries of thematic entertainment to the max when it comes to thrills. Last year it opened the Velocicoaster, the tallest and fastest launch coaster in Florida, inspired by the Jurassic World franchise.

Within the next five years the company is set to open an additional park with Epic Universe, which promises more state-of-the-art attractions within immersive areas based on franchises yet to be announced. Based on concept art it will be a combination of both indoor rides and coasters (lights a summoning circle for one based on the Universal Monsters). In the meantime, while we wait for the projected 2025 opening of Epic, io9 was invited to both of Universal’s operating parks to put its current slate of coasters and rides to the test for thrill-rideability. That’s fun enough, but we also wanted to see just how cinematic the attractions were at the same time, excluding the immersive areas centered around a certain franchise that shall-not-be-named.

How do pre-existing attractions stack up before Epic Universe is set to take more of its properties and go all in with creating more immersive experiences with in-universe Universal thrills? Here’s our ranking of rides we were able to experience.