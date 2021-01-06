There Are No Excuses When LG's New Stick Vac Sucks Dirt, Mops Floors, and Cleans Itself

Image : LG

It’s a feature first introduced on robovacs from companies like iRobot and Shark, but LG has just revealed a cordless stick vacuum with a charging station that automatically empties the vac’s dirt bin whenever it’s docked, giving you one less excuse to deal with all the chip crumbs that fall onto the floor during your daily attempts to get up off the couch.

Despite a hefty name, the new LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cordless vacuum is yet another lightweight cordless vacuum that makes spot cleaning your floors and cleaning up the occasional spill less of a chore, but even with two swappable batteries included you’re probably not going to be able to clean the floors in an entire house in one pass. It’s the one trade off with going cordless, but at least LG is now offering a consolation prize.

The vacuum’s docking station should make it easy to charge the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ without having to reach for a cord, but when docked the stand sucks all the dirt and debris out of the vac’s dustbin for you: a convenience that anyone who’s dealt with a cloud of dust escaping while emptying Dyson’s cordless vacuums will appreciate. The dirt is collected into a larger dust bag which either has to be sporadically emptied, or completely replaced—LG hasn’t specified if the system needs a constant supply of fresh bags .

What is certain, however, is that the docking station isn’t exactly tiny, and despite the marketing materials, you probably don’t want it sitting out in plain view in your living room. In addition to the dust collection system, it also stores a bunch of extra cleaning nozzles and accessories for the cordless vacuum, so they don’t end up disappearing in a closet or utility drawer. T he LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ might also be able to make your floors shine as it features a built-in water tank and a swappable Power Mop attachment with a pair of spinning microfiber pads that can be used to mop hardwood floors .

As stick vacuums go, the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ offers more features and functionality than any of the competition, but that’s also probably the reason LG hasn’t revealed pricing details just yet. With the charging station, extra battery, and mopping capabilities this vacuum is probably going to come with a price tag pushing a thousand bucks, but can you really put a price on not having to empty a tiny dust bin every day?