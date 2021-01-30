Shuhei Okawara, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holding a hype r- realistic face mask poses for a portrait on January 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo : Yuichi Yamazaki ( Getty Images )

At first glance, the photo above can look like a still from a science fiction movie, but rest assured: The guy and his face mask are very real. While the first thing that came to my mind was, “oh wow that’s creepy,” I was then immediately intrigued.

The guy in the photo is Shuhei Okawara, owner of the mask shop Kamenya Omote in Tokyo, Japan. The mask he’s holding, meanwhile, is a hyper- realistic replica of his own face , 3D printed to a size that’s 105% of the ratio of his actual face so it that could fit almost anyone who decides to wear it. And that’s not the only face he has.