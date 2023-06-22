10 Demons We Wouldn't Mind Hanging Out With, Actually

After he’s accidentally summoned by Nida (Anjana Vasan) in Black Mirror episode “Demon 79,” Gaap (Paapa Essiedu) gets right down to business, informing the shocked sales clerk that if she doesn’t commit three murders in three days, the world will end. Gaap’s chosen form as a member of disco-funk group Boney M. doesn’t make this task go down any easier—nor does his revelation that he’s actually more of a demon-in-training whose future career hinges on Nida’s success. Despite the many obstacles between them, the unlikely duo manage to come to a place of mutual respect. Hey, it’s not every day that you meet someone you’d be OK spending post-apocalyptic eternal banishment with.