New Demon Slayer Trailer Highlights Japan's Most Powerful Demons

It’ll only be a couple of months before Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns for its third season. Season two received high marks when it came out, and its theatrical Mugen Train movie was a box office hit. Now as that season’s being nominated for awards in the anime community, studio Ufotable and Aniplex setting the stage for Tanjiro and friends’ next adventure.



Just before the weekend started, Aniplex released a new preview highlighting the primary villains of season three’s “Swordsmith Arc.” The trailer focuses on a group of demons known as the Upper Moons, who make up the most important half of the Twelve Kizuki, a group of demons who serve the demon king (and chief antagonist) Muzan Kibutsuji. During the previous season, Kizuki members Daki and Gyutaro were killed by Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers, which caught the attention of the remaining Kizuki. In addition to the now dead siblings, the trailer highlights of the Upper Moons—Akaza, Gyokko, Hantengu, Kokushibo, and Doma.

アニメ「鬼滅の刃」上弦の鬼解禁PV

Along with the Kizuku trailer above, Aniplex put out another trailer that featured some glimpses of the new season. But the main thing about that trailer is that the “Swordsmith Village” arc’s opening will be done by J-rock band Man With a Mission and singer Milet. Both of them have had their songs used for anime in the past; Mission’s “Raise Your Flag” and “Merry Go Round” were respectively used in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans and My Hero Academia’s second season five arc. As for Milet, her songs “Prover” and “Drown” were respectively used for Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia and Vinland Saga. In fact, Mission’s own “Dark Crow” was the opening for the Vinland arc her song plays during the closing.

Demon Slayer’s third season will premiere on Crunchyroll in April. But for those living in Los Angeles, the first episode of the season will premiere at the Orpheum Theater on February 18.

『テレビアニメ「鬼滅の刃」刀鍛冶の里編』主題歌アーティスト解禁映像

