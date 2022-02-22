Sony has finally given us our first look at the PlayStation VR2 along with more detailed shots of the Sense 2 controllers. The headset looks similar to the previous model but adds some noteworthy enhancements, including a lens adjustment dial and a new vent design.



Aesthetically, the PSVR2 matches the Sense controller with an “orb” shape meant to represent the 360-degree view players get when they experience VR. PlayStation Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino wrote in a blog post that the design is meant to match the PS5 and its accessories; the original headset already sported a black-and-white color scheme but this new one has smoother curves (like those on the DualSense controller) and goes all-white for the front cover. It also has those tiny PlayStation symbols found on the PS5 and DualSense controller when you look at them through a magnifying glass.

“Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller,” Nishino wrote. “That’s why we paid very close attention to the ergonomics of the headset and conducted extensive testing to ensure a comfortable feel for a variety of head sizes.”

New to the PSVR 2 is a lens adjustment dial so players adjust the lenses to be the ideal distance between their eyes. The headset is also slimmer than the previous one and weighs slightly less, which should improve comfort. There is also a new vent design meant to improve airflow and keep the headset cool when you’re gaming for hours on end. Features carried over from the original PSVR include an adjustable scope and a stereo headphone jack.



This is the first time we’re seeing the PSVR 2 after Sony officially announced the headset back in January. At the time, we learned that it will operate with a single USB-C cord and supports haptic feedback (via a new built -in motor), eye tracking, 4K resolution with HDR, 90 or 120Hz frame rates, foveated rendering, and a field of view of 110 degrees. With the controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, Sony said the headset will deliver “a heightened range of sensations unlike any other.”

A successor to Sony’s original VR headset, which launched five years ago on the PS4, is long overdue. While Sony was among the first companies to find commercial success within the VR space, its headset has fallen behind competing devices like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, which have been updated with more advanced technology. That said, one advantage Sony enjoys is exclusivity to the PS5 console and games made specifically for the system, like Horizon Call of the Mountain, an upcoming VR adventure game set in the Horizon universe.

Sony didn’t provide pricing or a release date for the PSVR 2, nor has it addressed potential supply chain issues that could make this headset as difficult to purchase as the console it connects to.

