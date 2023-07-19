This Robotic Transforming Grimlock Is a Masterpiece of Engineering and an Expensive $1,699 Collectible

In 2021, Robosen and Hasbro left ‘80s toys fans with their jaws on the floor after revealing a $700 robotic Optimus Prime that could autonomously transform from the Autobot leader to a Freightliner truck. Two years later, Optimus is finally getting some backup with a new robotic Grimlock that transforms nearly exactly the same way the original ‘80s toy did.



Since Optimus’ debut, Robosen has released a handful of other robotic toys, including a transforming trailer accessory for when Prime is in truck mode, as well as Buzz Lightyear and Bumblebee robots—but neither of those had the ability to transform into alternate modes.

It turns out Robosen wasn’t quite done when it comes to blowing the minds—and budgets—of those of us who grew up in the ‘80s playing with the original G1 Transformers toys. After three years in development, today the company revealed its latest collaboration with Hasbro and it somehow makes the two-year-old transforming Optimus Prime robot already look prehistoric. Here are some of my favorite features and details of the new Transformers Grimlock Auto-Converting Robot Flagship Collector’s Edition.