This Upgraded Movie Theater Seat Has Its Own Private Surround Sound

If you’ve ever stood in line for a movie to ensure you got a seat smack dab in the middle of all the theater’s surround sound speakers, you’ll appreciate the idea behind the Flexound Pulse: a redesigned theater chair that gives every audience member their own private surround sound experience no matter where they end up sitting.

M ovie theaters are struggling to compete with the ever-increasing capabilities of home theaters couple d with first-run movies now premiering on streaming services. E nhancing the overall experience has been a mostly successful way to lure audiences back: O versized lounge chairs have replaced the often sticky and occasionally broken folding seats in many theaters across the country. Finland-based Flexound wants to take that idea one step further.

The walled design of the Flexound Pulse not only means that audience members will have an added level of privacy to help minimize distractions during a film , it also facilitates the chair’s ability to surround each person with a private soundscape. Using a vibrating soundboard and drivers built right into each chair’s cushioning, the Flexound Pulse can deliver audible frequencies that feel like they’re coming from several different directions (recreating a 5.1 speaker setup) as well as inaudible frequencies as low 500 Hz that can be felt throughout the body. You may not realize it, but one of the main reasons a movie theater experience is so satisfying is because of all that bass you feel in the theater.



It’s a novel idea that’s fundamentally different to how movie theaters have been designed and built for decades. I n addition to making every seat in the house the best place to si t (at least when it comes to sound), the Flexound Pulse theater chairs require less power to operate and produce less sound over all, so you’ll never hear what’s happening in the theater right next door in a multiplex. Just wearing headphones to a movie could arguably provide the same effect, but turning your head changes where all the sounds are coming from in relation to the screen (unless your headphones offer motion-tracking), which is a problem that doesn’t affect how the Flexound Pulse delivers sound.

If you want to try the new surround seating for yourself you’ll need to book a visit to Finland or Malaysia— very few movie theaters have adopted the Flexound Pulse seating at this point. T the company is accepting pre orders and hopefully audiences in North America—at least those areas where movie theaters are open again—will get to experience it soon.