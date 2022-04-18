Marvel Legends Ravager Thor

Apparently while traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor decided to raid Star-Lord’s closet for a very tight-fitting leather jacket. There are two very interesting things about this figure. First, is that he’s called Ravager Thor, as if he were a member of the Ravagers that raised Quill. Has Thor become an honorary member, or has he just copped their style? Second, this outfit looks perilously close to the one worn by the backup Thor of the ‘90s, aka Thunderstrike. Is this a mere E aster egg for fans or does director Taiki Waititi have something wackier in mind?