20 Times People Lived in a Wes Anderson Movie on TikTok

Asteroid City, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch are all sources of inspiration for a trend of making regular life into a twee adventure on TikTok.

Kevin Hurler
The Wes Anderson trend in action. Trains, cute dogs, and vintage cars are a must.
The Wes Anderson trend in action. Trains, cute dogs, and vintage cars are a must.
Image: @keithafadi, @verdeflowerco, @avawillyums

Romanticizing your life on social media is nothing new, but some TikTokers are taking it to a new level of *~aesthetics*~. A recent trend has emerged on the video sharing platform that features users creating TikToks with a vibe ripped straight from a Wes Anderson movie. The shorts feature users going about their day-to-day activities—shopping, eating, woodworking—but all through the lens of a pastel color palette, symmetrical shots, and a soft, whimsical instrumentals.

TikTok user Ava Williams (who goes by @avawillyums on the platform) claimed ownership of the trend on Twitter. Williams told Newsweek in an interview:

I was inspired to make the video after watching The French Dispatch with my parents the night before. I was going back to New York after a very short visit with my family and I was sad that I was leaving so soon. I didn’t want to really end my trip on such a sad note so I was hoping to make the most out of a situation that wasn’t totally ideal.

Scroll on to see Williams and others mastering the art of Anderson-esque cinematography and storytelling.

The First Train Along the Shoreline

Lunch at Honest Burger with My Wife

An Afternoon at my In-Law’s House with My Wife

Shopping at Adidas With My Wife

Returning to Ukraine

The Shop

West London, Saturday Morning with Nothing to Do

Lake Como Funicular to Brunate

Down the Old Town

Lost in Paris with Two Lost Kids

Trip to Brighton

Frog Gets Ready (Leisurely)

The Lobby is Grand

A Guided Tour of the Museum

A Journey to Central Park with Two Photographers

Depressed Student Exam Season

Starbucks Date in San Fran

A Weekend in Lisbon

Tulips & The Hound

How to create the perfect Wes Anderson edit

