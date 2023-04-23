20 Times People Lived in a Wes Anderson Movie on TikTok

Romanticizing your life on social media is nothing new, but some TikTokers are taking it to a new level of *~aesthetics*~. A recent trend has emerged on the video sharing platform that features users creating TikToks with a vibe ripped straight from a Wes Anderson movie. The shorts feature users going about their day-to-day activities—shopping, eating, woodworking—but all through the lens of a pastel color palette, symmetrical shots, and a soft, whimsical instrumentals.



TikTok user Ava Williams (who goes by @avawillyums on the platform) claimed ownership of the trend on Twitter. Williams told Newsweek in an interview:

I was inspired to make the video after watching The French Dispatch with my parents the night before. I was going back to New York after a very short visit with my family and I was sad that I was leaving so soon. I didn’t want to really end my trip on such a sad note so I was hoping to make the most out of a situation that wasn’t totally ideal.

Scroll on to see Williams and others mastering the art of Anderson-esque cinematography and storytelling.