Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's round up of the latest and greatest in wallet-draining plastic fun. This week, Hasbro returns to Mighty Morphin nostalgia with new retro Zords, we get our first glimpse of Lightyear’s toy line, and Matte l’s Masters of the Universe toys revisit a classic. Check it out!



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Retro Megazords Wave 2 Figures

If you were hoping an entire second wave of Hasbro’s retro Megazords were going to get the company out from under its obsession with the Mighty Morphin era, well... sorry. Wave 2 is, thanks to a swanky recolor of the original Megazord, still an all-MMPR robo-fest. This time joining the recolor are the combined Megazord/Dragonzord Dragonzord Battle Mode, the White Tigerzord’s Warrior Mode, and the Mega Tigerzord. Clocking at around seven inches apiece, each figure comes with appropriate weapon accessories, and is boxed in VHS-style packaging for good measure. Exclusive to Walmart in the U.S., each figure is currently available to order for j ust under $17, and are due to release in mid-July.

Mattel Lightyear XL-01 Buzz Lightyear and Buzz Lightyear & Sox Figures

Ahead of the film’s June 17 release, we’re starting to get some early glimpses of the toys that will accompany Pixar’s Lightyear: the origin story of the space ranger turned collectible figure in the Toy Story films. Although the five-inch, spacesuit-clad XL-01 Buzz Lightyear and Buzz Lightyear & Sox figures are popping up on online retailers like Walmart, there’s no details on when they’ll officially be available, just a $10 price point for this line.

Kaiyodo Toy Story Legacy of Revoltech KD-060 Buzz Lightyear and KD-061 Woody Figures

As a rule, you can never have too many versions of one of the best animated duos of all time, and if for some bizarre reason you think your shelves are full enough, Kaiyodo wants to convince you otherwise with a pair of new Toy Story Legacy of Revoltech figs. We’re not going to try and convince the world that $80 each for a six and five-inch figure isn’t steep, but with Buzz you get 19 points of articulation, four swappable face plates with alternate expressions, and a pair of detachable wings, while Woody gets 17 points of articulation, four face plates, and his cowboy hat, plus a handful of other accessories. Both are available for pre-order now from the BigBadToyStore, with shipping expected sometime in August.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Before making a return to the big screen in his sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog is returning to the Build-A-Bear Workshop and this time is joined by Tails and Knuckles. For those wanting to skip the process of building and stuffing their own Sonic at the physical BAB stores, the characters are available now online too. Sonic and Knuckles (who appears to be an online exclusive) will set you back $44 each, while Tails, who includes a free extra tail, is also cheaper at $41. But if you want versions featuring built-in sound chips that play character quotes from the movies, you’ll have to cough up a bit extra.

Mattel Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Edition He-Man

The original He-Man figure and the rest of the Masters of the Universe characters were originally designed to compete with figures like Hasbro’s G.I. Joe through bulging muscles and personalities that turned the “ manliness” to 11. What was less important was articulation, so if you grew up with He-Man but always lamented his limited posability, Mattel’s Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Edition He-Man figure comes with 30 points of articulation plus his power sword, shield, and swappable hands.

NECA Hocus Pocus Toony Terrors

Hocus Pocus has slowly grown into a cult favorite—the A Christmas Story of Halloween—and with a sequel on the way, NECA is finally adding the film’s best characters to its cartoonishly adorable and mildly scary Toony Terrors line. That includes six-inch versions of Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson , Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson , and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sarah Sanderson, and even Doug Jones’ back- from- the- dead Billy Butcherson. Articulation is limited, but that isn’t going to stop collectors and Halloween fans from snatching these up when available starting in August.

Surreal Entertainment Labyrinth Ello Worm Plush Slippers

Struggling to get through a giant labyrinth inhabited with bizarre mop puppets or just struggling to relax at the end of a hard day? These Ello Worm slippers based on the character in Jim Henson’s Labyrinth won’t reveal any secret hidden passages to you, but they’ll keep your feet warm with plush padding and will ensure you don’t slip and fall with anti-skid dots on the bottom. They’re $40 for the pair and at 11-inches long are designed to be one size-fits all, but your mileage, or inch- age, may vary.

