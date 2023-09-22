Tropical Storm Brewing Off the Carolina Coast That Could Head Up to New England

National forecasters are keeping an eye on a storm system brewing just off the coast of the Carolinas that is likely to move up to some states in the Northeast this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.



As of this morning, the storm system was more than 200 miles off the coast of South Carolina. It does not currently have a name and is currently designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen by the National Hurricane Center. If the storm eventually receives a name it may be considered a subtropical storm, the New York Times reported. This happens when a typical weather system that forms with colder and warmer air masses begins to take on the characteristics of a tropical storm after drawing strength from warmer ocean temperatures.

Advertisement

The storm system has sustained winds of about 50 miles per hour and is expected to move onshore over North Carolina by Saturday. It will not become a hurricane until the storm reaches 74 miles per hour. The storm is expected to strengthen over the weekend.

“As this system pushes northward, tropical storm conditions are expected along portions of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts, where Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued,” an alert from the National Weather Service (NWS) explained. “Gusty winds and large swells along beaches will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip currents. Coastal flooding due to storm surge is also a concern, especially across eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain to much of the Mid-Atlantic, and the rainfall will eventually move to states in southern New England. This could create isolated flash flooding throughout that region. In anticipation of the incoming weather, a population of more than 7 million are under tropical storm warnings, according to the NWS.

Want more climate and environment stories? Check out Earther’s guides to decarbonizing your home, divesting from fossil fuels, packing a disaster go bag, and overcoming climate dread. And don’t miss our coverage of the latest IPCC climate report, the future of carbon dioxide removal, and the un-greenwashed facts on bioplastics and plastic recycling.