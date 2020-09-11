We come from the future
Tuck Me Inside the Scorpion Machine

catiekeck
Catie Keck
Filed to:why does it look like this
why does it look like thisPc Gamingworkstationcluven
Gif: Cluvens

Reader, if I may, can I bend your ear for a moment?

In the two years I’ve worked for Gizmodo, I have struggled to identify a workstation more sadistic, more unhinged than the 18-million pixel Craigslist rig that my colleague Tom McKay once reviewed (and for which Gizmodo paid real, actual money—a fact I frankly still find astonishing). But today, Gizmodo’s senior consumer tech editor, Alex “Tiny Hands” Cranz, dropped something in Slack so truly cursed I couldn’t help but appreciate its inherent chaos. Behold: A triple-monitor PC setup inspired but what is inarguably the worst creature on Earth:

Setting aside for a moment that few of us actually have adequate room in our homes to house such a gaming setup—much less that a reasonable person would want it situated in shared spaces, if for no other reason than the distractions—actually paying for the damn thing is a commitment unto itself.

To get yourself something similar, you’re looking at spending upwards of thousands of dollars. Acer’s similar throne retails for nearly $14,000. My editor Caitlin McGarry found the Cluven one above on Alibaba for $1,900—practically a tenth of the price! Also, incidentally, the exact dollar amount Gizmodo has agreed to pay for a rig of this caliber should this very blog post reach 200 unique comments.

Rude but fair.
Screenshot: Gizmodo

I want to be absolutely clear: I am both horrified and fascinated by the hell chair. And while I can’t imagine that my household would be thrilled to have a trailer-sized scorpion situated in the center of our living room for any prolonged period of time, I must confess that I want desperately to review the rig. Ideally while wearing a full-head Guy Fieri mask.

So here are the rules: No bots (I’m told). One comment per user. Be kind in the comments. Share your preferred/dream setup. And most importantly, please share thoughts and prayers in the event I ever have to build a rig like this in my home.

Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

DISCUSSION

icypalmtree
icypalmtree

Checked the link, so for $1900 (+$1000 shipping) you don’t get the monitor(s) BUT it absolutely is motorized. So we have a fancy motorized recliner with built in monitor/keyboard mounts AND prewired along the absurd arm.

Also, scorpions are not my favorite animal, but for this shape, it’s a pretty cool design choice to achieve the functional shape.

Provided the foam in the chair is pretty high quality (aka it won’t wear out instantly like $99 “massaging office chairs”) this is absolutely a steal at $2900 of Gizmodo’s money.

Buy it!

If it were my money, I’d need to have the space (which could support 400lbs) and a need to code to justify it (probably, but I rock a 3 monitor setup for academic research/composition/teaching/bragging rights so....).

With the space and a better salary than grad students are paid? Fuck yeah, this is cool.