America was the target of broad, state-sponsored disinformation campaigns waged through social media platforms. Tumblr, one of the less popular targets, released a list of 84 accounts it believes to be associated with this nefarious plot, which the company plans to maintain as more information becomes available. (It also alerted uses via email if they followed any of these accounts, or liked/reblogged any associated content.)
Though none of these blog names quite touches the genius of the email address accused in a DOJ indictment of bank fraud (ihatecrime1@gmail.com), we’ve decided to put them in order from worst to best, a ranking which is both purely subjective and beyond reproach. Let’s do the damn thing:
84. eugeny-a-antonov
83. getaninspiration
82. honeyjenna
81. gogomrbrown previously known as: go-mrbrown, infectedv0ice, todd-la-death
80. jamesjdelvecchio
79. belindadoingitgood
78. loveboholiveboho
77. nadiquitegoodatit previously known as: runlovernad
76. kirstenbrownstories
75. morningwoodz previously known as: 5cubes, bangbangempire, empireofweird, gifemprireohh, innerpicsempire, picsempire
74. nevaehtyler previously known as: laserenita
73. sergpolozov
72. the-real-eye-to-see
71. lagonegirl
70. coldfirefan
69 yanbig
68. artautumn
67. missberrianstuff
66. lamcbride
65. somestuff4ya previously known as: somestufffoya, unitedposters
64. black-to-the-bones
63. bellaxiao previously known as: blogmadworldlove
62. awesomelizzyjenningsthings
61. chantelreneeblm
60. rikki-ri
59. thingstolovefor previously known as: the-inner-mirror
58. gentlexnoise previously known as: slakerglitch, superblydopepatrol
57. shyshannonstuff
56. coolmagnificentbets
55. fedupwithlying previously known as: badgyalforyou
54. ricordio
53. massmedear previously known as: massblog021
52. postingwhileblack previously known as: ghettablasta, heygeraldmartinjohanssen, honestinjun, nativewolveshere
51. gottimechillinaround previously known as: howardhenderson
50. wevanessastewartstuff
49. thetrippytrip previously known as: matrixpath, themostpost
48. voteforwest2020 previously known as: mrbadasscat
47. ineverstopexploringblog previously known as: charlenefletcher
46. blackness-by-your-side previously known as: black-galaxy-magic, fullyfurrymiracle, u4guy, ufo-pilot-and-his-sexy-spouse
45. jenningsmiracle
44. poligraphme previously known as: poligraphmy
43. weproudto2black
42. justmarilynadventure previously known as: justmarylinthings
41. joycherryblossom previously known as: joyfullyhappycherryblossom
40. blacknproud previously known as: in-the-mirror-world, indiebirdsblog, no-place-for-homophobia
39. kingbeardplayer previously known as: kirksgossplayer, placeofminimalthings
38. noteverythingiswhite previously known as: ashleyfsilver
37. destinyrush previously known as: delightfullyghostlysong
36. hustleinatrap previously known as: thenaturecanpost, tumblercube
35. mooseblogtimes
34. starling-all-black-all-day
33. melanin-diary previously known as: blackjourney2justice, dontshootus, jusslittlestoner
32. itwontbeeasyme
31. Skwad55
30. cybercollectionnerdstuff
29. summerinsomniac
28. scentedballoonpanda
27. down-to-venus previously known as: teenageflowerluminary
26. blacktolive
25. bellygangstaboo
24. shoutoutworldwide previously known as: blackprideworldwide, krispymentalitycowboy
23. funkycodex previously known as: craftykryptonitedelusion
22. everydaycutenesstherapy
21. aaddictedtoblackk previously known as: kathyzunigaoverhere, soaddictedtoblackk
20. rebellloudwiththecrowd previously known as: massivelystrangetyrant
19. this-truly-brutal-world previously known as: awesomewhitepearl, free-mind-and-soul
18. 1-800-gloup
17. sassydreamlandcloud
16. guns4l1fe previously known as: 4lifeme, guns4lifeme, unabashedpolicerunaway
15. cartnsncreal previously known as: feelmydragonballs
14. sumchckn previously known as: blondeinpolitics, blvckcommunity, classylgbthomie, hwuudoin, politixblondie
13. best-usa-today
12. 4mysquad previously known as: thomascestevez
11. bestofninegag previously known as: apolicethepolicethings
10. massivelydopepolice
9. bleepthepolice (thank you for not cussing)
8. info-mix previously known as: americanstatistics, crazypolitician, girlsagainst, illegalmom, just-stat, rochelbarr
7. swagintherain previously known as: blacklivesmatterusa, carzwithgirlz
6. bastardpigeon previously known as: pigeonbastard
5. Honestlyyoungpersona
4. superblygun
3. skullofjustice previously known as: naughtykermit, ryanbutlersstuff, usnationaldebt
2. stopropaganda
1. delroyheater previously known as: delroyheater32, mastercucumber, scrumptiousluminarytimemachine, sexinstructor666, sexintructor
