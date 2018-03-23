Screenshot: Tumblr

America was the target of broad, state-sponsored disinformation campaigns waged through social media platforms. Tumblr, one of the less popular targets, released a list of 84 accounts it believes to be associated with this nefarious plot, which the company plans to maintain as more information becomes available. (It also alerted uses via email if they followed any of these accounts, or liked/reblogged any associated content.)



Though none of these blog names quite touches the genius of the email address accused in a DOJ indictment of bank fraud (ihatecrime1@gmail.com), we’ve decided to put them in order from worst to best, a ranking which is both purely subjective and beyond reproach. Let’s do the damn thing:

84. eugeny-a-antonov



83. getaninspiration



82. honeyjenna



81. gogomrbrown previously known as: go-mrbrown, infectedv0ice, todd-la-death



80. jamesjdelvecchio



79. belindadoingitgood



78. loveboholiveboho



77. nadiquitegoodatit previously known as: runlovernad



76. kirstenbrownstories



75. morningwoodz previously known as: 5cubes, bangbangempire, empireofweird, gifemprireohh, innerpicsempire, picsempire



74. nevaehtyler previously known as: laserenita



73. sergpolozov



72. the-real-eye-to-see



71. lagonegirl



70. coldfirefan



69 yanbig



68. artautumn



67. missberrianstuff



66. lamcbride



65. somestuff4ya previously known as: somestufffoya, unitedposters



64. black-to-the-bones



63. bellaxiao previously known as: blogmadworldlove



62. awesomelizzyjenningsthings



61. chantelreneeblm



60. rikki-ri



59. thingstolovefor previously known as: the-inner-mirror



58. gentlexnoise previously known as: slakerglitch, superblydopepatrol



57. shyshannonstuff



56. coolmagnificentbets



55. fedupwithlying previously known as: badgyalforyou



54. ricordio



53. massmedear previously known as: massblog021



52. postingwhileblack previously known as: ghettablasta, heygeraldmartinjohanssen, honestinjun, nativewolveshere



51. gottimechillinaround previously known as: howardhenderson



50. wevanessastewartstuff



49. thetrippytrip previously known as: matrixpath, themostpost



48. voteforwest2020 previously known as: mrbadasscat



47. ineverstopexploringblog previously known as: charlenefletcher



46. blackness-by-your-side previously known as: black-galaxy-magic, fullyfurrymiracle, u4guy, ufo-pilot-and-his-sexy-spouse



45. jenningsmiracle



44. poligraphme previously known as: poligraphmy



43. weproudto2black



42. justmarilynadventure previously known as: justmarylinthings



41. joycherryblossom previously known as: joyfullyhappycherryblossom



40. blacknproud previously known as: in-the-mirror-world, indiebirdsblog, no-place-for-homophobia



39. kingbeardplayer previously known as: kirksgossplayer, placeofminimalthings



38. noteverythingiswhite previously known as: ashleyfsilver



37. destinyrush previously known as: delightfullyghostlysong



36. hustleinatrap previously known as: thenaturecanpost, tumblercube



35. mooseblogtimes



34. starling-all-black-all-day



33. melanin-diary previously known as: blackjourney2justice, dontshootus, jusslittlestoner



32. itwontbeeasyme



31. Skwad55



30. cybercollectionnerdstuff



29. summerinsomniac



28. scentedballoonpanda



27. down-to-venus previously known as: teenageflowerluminary



26. blacktolive



25. bellygangstaboo



24. shoutoutworldwide previously known as: blackprideworldwide, krispymentalitycowboy



23. funkycodex previously known as: craftykryptonitedelusion



22. everydaycutenesstherapy



21. aaddictedtoblackk previously known as: kathyzunigaoverhere, soaddictedtoblackk



20. rebellloudwiththecrowd previously known as: massivelystrangetyrant



19. this-truly-brutal-world previously known as: awesomewhitepearl, free-mind-and-soul



18. 1-800-gloup



17. sassydreamlandcloud



16. guns4l1fe previously known as: 4lifeme, guns4lifeme, unabashedpolicerunaway



15. cartnsncreal previously known as: feelmydragonballs



14. sumchckn previously known as: blondeinpolitics, blvckcommunity, classylgbthomie, hwuudoin, politixblondie



13. best-usa-today



12. 4mysquad previously known as: thomascestevez



11. bestofninegag previously known as: apolicethepolicethings



10. massivelydopepolice



9. bleepthepolice (thank you for not cussing)



8. info-mix previously known as: americanstatistics, crazypolitician, girlsagainst, illegalmom, just-stat, rochelbarr



7. swagintherain previously known as: blacklivesmatterusa, carzwithgirlz



6. bastardpigeon previously known as: pigeonbastard



5. Honestlyyoungpersona



4. superblygun



3. skullofjustice previously known as: naughtykermit, ryanbutlersstuff, usnationaldebt



2. stopropaganda



1. delroyheater previously known as: delroyheater32, mastercucumber, scrumptiousluminarytimemachine, sexinstructor666, sexintructor

[Cates Holderness]