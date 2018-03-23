Screenshot: Tumblr

America was the target of broad, state-sponsored disinformation campaigns waged through social media platforms. Tumblr, one of the less popular targets, released a list of 84 accounts it believes to be associated with this nefarious plot, which the company plans to maintain as more information becomes available. (It also alerted uses via email if they followed any of these accounts, or liked/reblogged any associated content.)

Though none of these blog names quite touches the genius of the email address accused in a DOJ indictment of bank fraud (ihatecrime1@gmail.com), we’ve decided to put them in order from worst to best, a ranking which is both purely subjective and beyond reproach. Let’s do the damn thing:

84. eugeny-a-antonov

83. getaninspiration

82. honeyjenna

81. gogomrbrown previously known as: go-mrbrown, infectedv0ice, todd-la-death

80. jamesjdelvecchio

79. belindadoingitgood

78. loveboholiveboho

77. nadiquitegoodatit previously known as: runlovernad

76. kirstenbrownstories

75. morningwoodz previously known as: 5cubes, bangbangempire, empireofweird, gifemprireohh, innerpicsempire, picsempire

74. nevaehtyler previously known as: laserenita

73. sergpolozov

72. the-real-eye-to-see

71. lagonegirl

70. coldfirefan

69 yanbig

68. artautumn

67. missberrianstuff

66. lamcbride

65. somestuff4ya previously known as: somestufffoya, unitedposters

64. black-to-the-bones

63. bellaxiao previously known as: blogmadworldlove

62. awesomelizzyjenningsthings

61. chantelreneeblm

60. rikki-ri

59. thingstolovefor previously known as: the-inner-mirror

58. gentlexnoise previously known as: slakerglitch, superblydopepatrol

57. shyshannonstuff

56. coolmagnificentbets

55. fedupwithlying previously known as: badgyalforyou

54. ricordio

53. massmedear previously known as: massblog021

52. postingwhileblack previously known as: ghettablasta, heygeraldmartinjohanssen, honestinjun, nativewolveshere

51. gottimechillinaround previously known as: howardhenderson

50. wevanessastewartstuff

49. thetrippytrip previously known as: matrixpath, themostpost

48. voteforwest2020 previously known as: mrbadasscat

47. ineverstopexploringblog previously known as: charlenefletcher

46. blackness-by-your-side previously known as: black-galaxy-magic, fullyfurrymiracle, u4guy, ufo-pilot-and-his-sexy-spouse

45. jenningsmiracle

44. poligraphme previously known as: poligraphmy

43. weproudto2black

42. justmarilynadventure previously known as: justmarylinthings

41. joycherryblossom previously known as: joyfullyhappycherryblossom

40. blacknproud previously known as: in-the-mirror-world, indiebirdsblog, no-place-for-homophobia

39. kingbeardplayer previously known as: kirksgossplayer, placeofminimalthings

38. noteverythingiswhite previously known as: ashleyfsilver

37. destinyrush previously known as: delightfullyghostlysong

36. hustleinatrap previously known as: thenaturecanpost, tumblercube

35. mooseblogtimes

34. starling-all-black-all-day

33. melanin-diary previously known as: blackjourney2justice, dontshootus, jusslittlestoner

32. itwontbeeasyme

31. Skwad55

30. cybercollectionnerdstuff

29. summerinsomniac

28. scentedballoonpanda

27. down-to-venus previously known as: teenageflowerluminary

26. blacktolive

25. bellygangstaboo

24. shoutoutworldwide previously known as: blackprideworldwide, krispymentalitycowboy

23. funkycodex previously known as: craftykryptonitedelusion

22. everydaycutenesstherapy

21. aaddictedtoblackk previously known as: kathyzunigaoverhere, soaddictedtoblackk

20. rebellloudwiththecrowd previously known as: massivelystrangetyrant

19. this-truly-brutal-world previously known as: awesomewhitepearl, free-mind-and-soul

18. 1-800-gloup

17. sassydreamlandcloud

16. guns4l1fe previously known as: 4lifeme, guns4lifeme, unabashedpolicerunaway

15. cartnsncreal previously known as: feelmydragonballs

14. sumchckn previously known as: blondeinpolitics, blvckcommunity, classylgbthomie, hwuudoin, politixblondie

13. best-usa-today

12. 4mysquad previously known as: thomascestevez

11. bestofninegag previously known as: apolicethepolicethings

10. massivelydopepolice

9. bleepthepolice (thank you for not cussing)

8. info-mix previously known as: americanstatistics, crazypolitician, girlsagainst, illegalmom, just-stat, rochelbarr

7. swagintherain previously known as: blacklivesmatterusa, carzwithgirlz

6. bastardpigeon previously known as: pigeonbastard

5. Honestlyyoungpersona

4. superblygun

3. skullofjustice previously known as: naughtykermit, ryanbutlersstuff, usnationaldebt

2. stopropaganda

1. delroyheater previously known as: delroyheater32, mastercucumber, scrumptiousluminarytimemachine, sexinstructor666, sexintructor

[Cates Holderness]

