Advertisement

However, Yaccarino won’t be walking into Twitter without backup. As reported by the Journal, she’s bringing on Joe Benarroch, NBCU’s senior vice president of communications, advertising, and partnerships, to the blue bird app in a business operations role. Benarroch was one of Yaccarino’s most trusted lieutenants at NBCU and previously worked as a director focused on international ads at Facebook, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Tomorrow, I start a different professional adventure at Twitter, taking on a role focusing on business operations,” Benarroch wrote in a public post on LinkedIn on Sunday. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together.”

Advertisement

Gizmodo reached out to Twitter’s press office for comment but received the company’s usual poop emoji in response.

Addressing the ad problem will no doubt be one of the first things on Yaccarino’s to-do list. As a seasoned advertising executive who is well-liked in the industry, her arrival at Twitter is expected to bolster ad sales, at least initially, and restore some confidence. However, Yaccarino’s bigger problem will be keeping own boss, Musk, in line to prevent him from causing the digital earthquakes at Twitter he’s so fond of.

Advertisement

Happy first day at Twitter 2.0.