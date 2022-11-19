As Twitter under Elon Musk keeps orbiting the edge of a black hole that could bring about the social media platform’s inevitable demise, we can still have a little bit of fun.



Self-proclaimed creative director Nathan Allebach put together a massive Google Doc that has nearly every meme template you could ever dream of using on Twitter. The 107-page Doc lists nearly every meme that’s been used on Twitter since 2019, cataloged by Allebach himself and republished on Twitter by social media analyst Matt Navarra. The Doc is open to anyone with the link and users can easily copy-and-paste the templates into their own tweets, texts, Slack messages, etc.

The templates come with some handy instructions on how to edit the meme templates. Placeholders appear as letters in parentheses (e.g. (x) or (a)) or the heart emoji (❤️) and are intended to be replaced with relevant text, symbols, or emoji. Any red text is to be removed before the final post as it is intended to serve as instructions or background information for person posting. Allebach further explains that the templates work best on mobile, not desktop.

There are hundreds of memes available to you in the Doc, free of charge. At their best, the memes are some of the best examples of internet humor and culture, and at their worst, they’ll make you nostalgic for a bygone era of social media. Here’s some of the best.