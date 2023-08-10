Twitter's Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale

News

Twitter's Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale

The company once known as Twitter might be dying, but buyers can still get their hands on some bird-shaped merch and other old Twitter junk.

By
Mack DeGeurin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners

Anyone yearning to model their home living room after the business casual aesthetic of a now-flailing mid-2000s tech startup may finally get their chance. X, the company formerly called Twitter, is clearing house and auctioning off hundreds of: furniture, espresso machines, and plenty of bird-related paraphernalia from its San Francisco headquarters. One deranged buyer might even walk away with the iconic giant blue bird logo placed on the side of the company’s building.

Advertisement

The fire sale, which kicks off on September 12, marks the clearest symbol yet of Elon Musk’s self-defeating mission to rebrand the company X. Items listed, which start at $25 before bidding begins, include dozens or desks and tables, musical instruments, beer dispensers, wood carvings of birds, lights shaped to look like birds, artistic photographs of birds, paintings of birds on a monotype and, yes, a bird cage. It looks like Musk wasn’t kidding when he recently tweeted, sorry, Xeeted, that the company would “bid adieu to the Twitter brand,” and “all the birds.” Twitter did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because the September auction marks the second major Twitter office fire sale in less than a year. The last one, which took place in December, came weeks after Musk axed around 3,7000 employees. That sale included tons of office equipment, a hand-cranked deli meat slicer, and an entire rotisserie chicken contraption. Now, you too can take part in the ravenous gutting of a once iconic brand.

Keep reading to see some of the wackiest items up for sale in what may be Twitter’s final, unglamorous death.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 37

An indoor barn

An indoor barn

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 37

A messy soup of bird art

A messy soup of bird art

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 37

Snag a wooden bird-shaped coffee table

Snag a wooden bird-shaped coffee table

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 37

The giant bird on the side of Twitter’s building is for sale

The giant bird on the side of Twitter’s building is for sale

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 37

Have a massive bird-shaped light illuminate your bedroom

Have a massive bird-shaped light illuminate your bedroom

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 37

Chill out in bird cage-shaped swinging sofa big enough for an ostrich

Chill out in bird cage-shaped swinging sofa big enough for an ostrich

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 37

A Debbie Fass oil painting of the Obamas, Because Why Not?

A Debbie Fass oil painting of the Obamas, Because Why Not?

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 37

Twitter Agamograph “What’s Happening”

Twitter Agamograph “What’s Happening”

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 37

Yes, a literal birdcage

Yes, a literal birdcage

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 37

Plenty of Hashtag Art for sale

Plenty of Hashtag Art for sale

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 37

The ultimate collection of Twitter vinyl

The ultimate collection of Twitter vinyl

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 37

Let people know they are entering ‘THE BLUE ROOM’

Let people know they are entering ‘THE BLUE ROOM’

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 37

Oil painting of celebs in Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 Oscar Selfie

Oil painting of celebs in Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 Oscar Selfie

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 37

Jam out on a Tweet’s old acoustic guitar

Jam out on a Tweet’s old acoustic guitar

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 37

Twitter had a full drum set in their office for some reason

Twitter had a full drum set in their office for some reason

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 37

Jack Dorsey could have jacked into this tube amp

Jack Dorsey could have jacked into this tube amp

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 37

Make bird-like electronic sounds with this synthesizer

Make bird-like electronic sounds with this synthesizer

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 37

Artsy lonely bird photograph by Keith Gidlund

Artsy lonely bird photograph by Keith Gidlund

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 37

Twitter beer dispenser, sans booze

Twitter beer dispenser, sans booze

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 37

Photographs of bird watching by Paula McCarthy

Photographs of bird watching by Paula McCarthy

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 37

Keith Gidlund’s ‘Bird: Chimney & Branches’

Keith Gidlund’s ‘Bird: Chimney & Branches’

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 37

Steve McCurry ‘Bird Seller’

Steve McCurry ‘Bird Seller’

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 37

A Rick Bartwow illustration of a bird on a monotype

A Rick Bartwow illustration of a bird on a monotype

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 37

A deli fridge for all your leftover turkey

A deli fridge for all your leftover turkey

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 37

Possibly the most useless chairs ever invented

Possibly the most useless chairs ever invented

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 37

A walnut bar cabinet where Tweeps hid their hard booze

A walnut bar cabinet where Tweeps hid their hard booze

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 37

Even Twitter’s podiums were adorned with birds

Even Twitter’s podiums were adorned with birds

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 37

A coffee table resembling a piece of broken metal

A coffee table resembling a piece of broken metal

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 37

Built-in booths can transform your room into a tech diner

Built-in booths can transform your room into a tech diner

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 37

Twitter office pop-up booths

Twitter office pop-up booths

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 37

Keyless Lockers

Keyless Lockers

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Photo: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 37

Twitter-branded soda machine

Twitter-branded soda machine

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 37

Many espresso machines

Many espresso machines

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 37

How about a Twitter dishwasher?

How about a Twitter dishwasher?

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 37

Walnut wood stool

Walnut wood stool

Image for article titled Twitter&#39;s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale
Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners
Advertisement

37 / 37