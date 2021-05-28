Photo : Alastair Pike / AFP ( Getty Images )

Twitter may have accidentally spilled the beans on its rumored subscription service Twitter Blue thanks to an update to its App Store listing. As you can see in the screenshot below, “Twitter Blue” is now listed as Twitter’s sole in-app purchase for $2.99 per month, though the feature doesn’t seem to be fully enabled yet.



The update was first spotted on Thursday by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who through reverse engineering has uncovered several details about Twitter’s upcoming subscription service and what exactly that $2.99 a month will get you. According to screenshots she shared, paid subscribers will get an “undo tweet” feature, customization options for color themes and app icons, and access to “reader mode,” which ostensibly converts winding Twitter threads into easy-to-read text. Previously, she also found evidence that Twitter Blue may let users create bookmark collections.



“For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer,” Wong tweeted on Thursday.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Earlier this month, Wong reported that Twitter appears to be working on a tiered subscription model. At the time, she speculated that higher-priced tiers could unlock additional paid features and a more clutter-free, premium experience for users.

Of course, I have to include the disclaimer that Twitter hasn’t officially confirmed any of these details at this time. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told Insider last year that it’s in the “very, very early phases” of exploring a subscription model, but the company has remained quiet about pricing or what specific features may be included. When Twitter acquired Scroll, a paid subscription service that gets rid of ads on participating websites, earlier this month, it also announced plans to enter a private beta as it integrates “a broader Twitter subscription later in the year.”

Technically even the name “Twitter Blue” remains speculation, but this updated App Store listing is the closest thing to confirmation that we’ve seen yet.

Have any of these leaked features sold you on buying a subscription for the bird site? Let us know in the comments. Personally, I’m not convinced. I’m pretty sure I could take those three bucks a month and spend it on something significantly more beneficial for my mental health like, say, these little squishy guys. Or candy. Yeah, no, candy sounds much better.

