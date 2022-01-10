Disney offers a tiny glimpse of the return of Hocus Pocus. Kung Fu’s sophomore season adds a trio of new stars. The returning stars of Scream discuss the new movie. Plus, a look at the returns of Resident Alien and Batwoman, and what to expect from the debut of Naomi. Spoilers away!



Ant-Man and The Wasp : Quantumania



Bill Murray recently confirmed he’s playing “a bad guy” in Ant-Man 3 on an episode of The Eli Manning Show.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

USA Today has a new photo of Olwen Fouréré as Sally Hardesty in the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Jurassic World: Dominion

USA Today also has a new photo of DeWanda Wise’s new character, and Chris Pratt’s Owen, braced for battle.

Hocus Pocus 2

A new promo for Disney+’s 2022 offerings includes new glimpses from Hocus Pocus 2, among other things.

Scream

A new Scream featurette focusing on the returning cast promises “we see a lot of Dewey in this film.”

Alone With You

Spirits from the netherworld threaten a couple’s romantic evening in the trailer for Alone With You starring Emily Bennett, Barbara Crampton, Emma Myles, and Dora Madison.

Kung Fu

Spoiler TV reports Vanessa Yao, Annie Q. and JB Tadena have joined the cast of Kung Fu’s second season in “heavily recurring roles.” Vanessa Yao will play Mia, “Nicky’s enigmatic cousin” and “the daughter of Nicky’s deceased aunt Mei-Xue.” Annie Q. has been cast as Juliette Tan, “the clever and conniving daughter of powerful business mogul, Russell Tan. ” Tadena rounds out the incoming cast as Sebastian, “Harmony Dumplings’ talented and charming new chef, who steps into the lurch as the restaurant’s newfound success threatens to swallow up Jin and Mei-Li. Charming, cocky, and eager to show the Shens what he’s got, Sebastian will immediately turn the newly single Ryan’s head…”

Echo

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Ken Kristensen (Netflix’s The Punisher) and Dara Resnik (Netflix’s Daredevil) have joined the writing staff of the upcoming Echo spinoff at Disney+.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Amazon has canceled I Know What You Did Last Summer after one season. [Deadline]

The Boys

The third season of The Boys premieres June 3, 2022, along with a new teaser.

Legacies

KSiteTV reports Legacies’ January 27 return episode has been postponed and will now air a repeat in its designated time slot. No new date has been given for the episode.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew brings the Frozen Hearts Killer to justice in the synopsis for her third season finale, “The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul”.

In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet. Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy – and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever. Also starring Scott Wolf and Riley Smith. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#313). Original airdate 1/28/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

4400

The government deals another blow to the 4400 in the synopsis for “Give Up the Ghost” airing January 24.

LIGHTS OUT - With everyone at the Bois Blanc still on edge, the government deals another blow to the 4400. Meanwhile, Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) gets some shocking information about his brother, Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) continue to grow closer, and Mildred (Autumn Best) resurfaces. The series also stars Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, Khailah Johnson, and AMARR. Ayoka Chenzira directed the episode written by Bradley Estrin-Barks (#110). Original airdate 1/24/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Spoiler TV also has synopses for both January 23 episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Toxic MY FRIENDS’ JOKES ARE HARMLESS... - A group of high school friends enjoy one last party in the “Woods of the Damned” until a prank goes horribly wrong. Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson and Kevin Haaland star. Chase Joynt directed the episode written by Liz Alper. (#306). Original airdate 1/23/2022. Teatime OF ALL MY TOYS, I LOVE THIS DOLL THE BEST... - A babysitter’s latest gig takes a sinister turn when she discovers the controlling little girl has a collection of evil dolls. Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg and Rami Kahlon star. Kailey & Sam Spears directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#304). Original airdate 1/23/2022.

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has photos from “Old Friends”, the second season premiere of Resident Alien. Click through to see the rest.

Station Eleven

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Unbroken Circle”, the season finale of Station Eleven. More at the link.

Batwoman

Photos from the midseason premiere of Batwoman continue to tease Marquis Jet will somehow become the new Joker. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Yellowjackets

Missy assists with body disposal as the first teammate in cannibalized in the trailer for “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi” — next week’s season finale of Yellowjackets.

Naomi

Finally, Ava DuVernay tees up Naomi before tonight’s premiere.

